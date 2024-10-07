Newly released report details accidential shooting at Wisconsin Lutheran High School football game

MILWAUKEE — TMJ4 Lighthouse Reporter Ryan Jenkins has obtained new information about the security guard who accidentally shot himself at a game on September, 27th.

A police report from the Milwaukee Police Department shares where the guard worked and raises questions about whether the guard had the right to carry a concealed weapon on school grounds in the first place.

The report shows that a 63-year-old security guard, who TMJ4 News is not naming because he has not been charged with a crime, was an employee of Great Lakes Security and was working at that football game after being contracted through Milwaukee Lutheran High School, the visiting team's school.

Police said the guard had a black semi-automatic handgun in his waistband when he felt it begin to slip. The gun was not in a holster and had no external safety, according to police.

When the guard tried to catch the slipping gun, it fired one round, causing football players and fans in attendance to scatter.

Thankfully nobody else was hurt, but the guard was shot in the thigh and suffered a graze wound to a finger.

At the hospital, the report said the guard also identified himself as a retired Cudahy Police Officer.

Police note that he did not have a Retired Police Officer Firearm certification, which would have allowed him to carry a concealed weapon. The report goes on to note that the guard's Concealed Carry Weapon (CCW) permit expired in 2022.

A Wisconsin Lutheran High School spokesperson told the TMJ4 Lighthouse Team that the guard did not have permission to be on their school grounds with that weapon.

Ryan Jenkins has reached out to both Great Lakes Security and Milwaukee Lutheran High School but neither responded in time for Monday's deadline.

Police did refer charges to the Milwaukee District Attorney's Office.

