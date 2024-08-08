New investor accuses Milwaukee real estate 'flipper' of fraud

A man from Texas is the latest to take legal action against a Milwaukee real estate investor, Joseph Nantomah.

In the lawsuit, he alleges Nantomah promised him enticing profits on his investment, but that big payout, he says, never came.

"What he's doing to people is literally breaking families," said the man, during a Zoom interview with TMJ4 News.

This investor says Joseph Nantomah owes him more than $90,000 — money his family had been saving to put their daughters through college.

He is worried about retaliation and is also embarrassed about the situation, so he asked TMJ4 not to show his face or share his name.

"You know, when you take money from your in-laws and then your wife and they have trust in you, and then you let them down like that, the dynamics of the family changes," he explained.

In court documents, the Texas investor outlines how Nantomah frequently claimed he was going to repay him but he says they were empty promises. "Excuses upon excuses, obviously lying about the bank not being able to do his huge transactions."

Like other investors, online is where this man first connected with Nantomah, noticing a shared background. Both had immigrated to the United States from Nigeria.

OVB Law & Consulting is handling this newest lawsuit against Nantomah and has been involved in ten similar cases.

"I think Mr. Nantomah holds himself out as being the ideal story of the immigrant success story of rags to riches," said OVB's managing partner Emil Ovbiagele. "We don't believe that that's true. We think that it's all a lie. It's all a ploy."

Nantomah's lawyer told TMJ4 News he does not comment on or discuss cases that are in litigation, but confirmed Nantomah is contesting the allegations in all of the cases that have been filed.

