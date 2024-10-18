PORT WASHINGTON — After the Common Council approved $33.5 Million to fund the construction of a new public safety building in Port Washington, TMJ4 Lighthouse reporter Ryan Jenkins went to ask neighbors for their opinions on the decision to approve the funding and went for a tour of the current fire department to learn more about the deteriorating conditions and need for an updated space.

"There's like pros and cons in that concept," said Windy Hope Bohn, a resident of Port Washington. She said she's a mother who appreciates the focus on adding police and fire resources. However, the cost that comes along with the facility is a concern.

"The extra taxes are kind of hard right now. My husband is blue collar and the economy is rough so adding that tax on to what we are already paying is a little bit hard to swallow," Bohn said.

Neighbors in Port Washington are expecting a property tax increase; Public Safety Building funding approved

Numbers presented to the common council show a home assessed at $300,000 will see an average property tax increase of roughly $575 to help fund this project.

"My taxes would go up about 650 dollars," neighbor Steven Zibell said. "It is tough. Obviously, costs are rising on everything else and to add this on to there in addition to the city had a tax increase on their water system, as well as for their EMS funding."

Steven Zibell, Lives in Port Washington.

The increase in property taxes comes as Port Washington also completes capital improvements to the water treatment plant along Lake Michigan. That is also a tax burden for neighbors.

"The facility that they're having is probably more than what they need. They could have, I think, trimmed it down a bit. Its nice to have the best of everything but it's the world we live in," said Zibell.

To better understand the need for a new facility, TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins asked Deputy Fire Chief and EMS Service Director Joe Deboer for a tour of the current fire house.

Joe Deboer is the Deputy Fire Chief and EMS Service Director for the Port Washington Fire Department

There, our cameras were rolling when we saw a cramped garage, overcrowded and poorly ventilated locker areas that could result in health concerns for firefighters, outdated living quarters and, as the department adds more firefighters - including women - there's a need for a more inclusive facility.

Deboer said despite 20% of the firefighters being female, women have no dedicated locker room area in the current facility. He also said an additional 6 firefighters are set to join the department after the upcoming New Year.

"We all wish it was cheaper than it is but unfortunately, that's the going rate nowadays," he said.

Deputy Chief Deboer also points out the "pros" of combining both the fire and police departments under one roof.

From a training standpoint, he looks forward to the collaboration.

"Whether that be a training room that we can both utilize or train together in, a fitness center so those aren't duplicated at each facility or even something as simple as a Lobby," he said.

Doeber said there hasn't been "live fire training" since 2013. The new facility will include a tower for that type of training to take place.

Doeber said another "pro" of the facility is its location on the west end of Port Washington, as opposed to downtown.

"it's at the thoroughfare of two major highways for us – one going north and south, one going east and west. So, there’s not much more you can ask for when you’re looking for a site for a facility like that," he said.

An investment into safety with neighbors picking up the price tag.

