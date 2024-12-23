Neighbors call for closure and enforcement after triple shooting at 'after-hours' bar in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Neighbors in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood are calling for the closure of an after-hours lounge following a triple shooting early Saturday morning.

The shooting, which left three people injured, took place at a business that neighbors say has been operating with little oversight.

Jennifer Robinson, who lives near the establishment, described being woken up by gunshots around 3 a.m. Saturday.

“To know that that happened so close by is pretty scary,” Robinson said. “It definitely needs to be looked into.”

The incident occurred at a place known as the “Carter After-Hours Lounge.” Police say a 49-year-old, a 29-year-old, and a 16-year-old were shot. All three victims are expected to survive. Authorities are investigating the shooting and searching for suspects.

The establishment is located on Holton Street near Townsend. From the street, the building looks like a former auto shop. However, the business is advertised online as a late-night venue, where patrons are invited to “turn up for the night till the sunrise,” starting at 1:30 a.m.

Robinson and other neighbors who spoke to TMJ4 News are concerned that the lounge’s operation is unregulated. A sign posted on the door reads “414-Social-Club,” but city records show that the address does not have the necessary licenses or permits for a nightclub or bar. The City Clerk’s Office confirmed that no license or permit exists for the address.

“I had no idea that it was here,” Robinson said. “They need to do their jobs and look into it and shut it down because it’s unacceptable.”

On Monday, TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins reached out to the lounge's owner, the alderman for the district, and the city attorney responsible for prosecuting ordinance violations, but none were available for comment.

The shooting has left neighbors questioning how such a business was able to operate without proper checks and balances.

“We just really need to come together and make sure that place is gone,” Robinson added.

As the investigation continues, residents are urging city officials to take action and ensure that establishments like this one are investigated and held accountable.

