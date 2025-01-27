Neighbors call for action after 40 MPD responses to property linked to an "after-hours lounge"

MILWUAKEE — Neighbors remain concerned about a property on Holton Avenue that was the site of a triple shooting last month.

"The neighbors are afraid to speak because of fear for their lives," said neighbor Michael Dyson.

The triple shooting occurred the weekend before Christmas, leaving at least three people injured, including a 16-year-old.

It happened at a building near the intersection of Holton and Townsend in Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood. The building is known to some as an "after-hours lounge."

"They need to shut it down. It shouldn't take all that," said neighbor Olivia Hood.

After the shooting, six people were arrested and charged. Prosecutors say the person running the club was shot during the incident.

In a criminal complaint, he allegedly told police he typically hosts parties on the second floor of the establishment between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m.

Photo obtained via a criminal complaint by Milwaukee County DA

The "after-hours lounge" is not licensed, according to the City Clerk's office.

New data obtained by the TMJ4 Lighthouse team shows Milwaukee Police (MPD) responded to the property 40 times in 2024.

"At the same place? 40 times in one year? That's more than a lot," said Hood.

"If police have been there 40 times, or over 40 times — today's people don't care," said Dyson. "They don't have any respect for the law."

People who live in the area want the city to step in and take action.

"Shut the place down," said Hood.

That's a message from neighbors that TMJ4 Lighthouse Reporter Ryan Jenkins has repeatedly tried for more than a month to bring to the alderperson who represents the district, Milele Coggs.

"They need to do their jobs and look into it and shut it down because it's unacceptable," neighbor Jennifer Robinson said back on December 23.

On Monday, Coggs told Jenkins she would not be available to meet for an interview.

Jenkins did speak with City Attorney Evan Goyke, who said his office is in touch with the building's owner and that if problems continue, the city is prepared to take the owner to court.

Jenkins was unable to reach the property owner on Monday. The numbers listed for him were "disconnected."

Meanwhile, neighbors are calling on each other to put the guns down.

"I don't care who you are. An alderman, president. You can't control people. People have to be willing to change and take that step," said Dyson.

The District Attorney's Office is in the process of prosecuting those arrested for being involved in the shooting.

