MILWAUKEE, Wis. — Milwaukee Public Schools officials are seeking approval for $3.6 million in additional facilities spending after the work was already completed.

It's a revelation that is raising questions from school board members, parents and the teachers union about financial oversight and transparency in the district.

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MPS administrators spent $3.6M on projects board directors say they never approved

The spending came to light during a recent MPS Board Finance Committee meeting, when district officials asked board members to approve an additional $3.6 million for projects associated with the district's $18 million long-range facilities plan.

When board Vice President James Ferguson asked whether the money had already been spent, MPS Director of Facilities and Maintenance Mike Turza said the work was already done.

“Projects have already been completed and the money is owed to the companies,” Turza told board members.

Turza said in the meeting additional costs include expenses for dental equipment, asbestos cleanup, architectural design plans and furniture at the following schools: North Division, Douglas, Brown Street, River Trail, Starms, and Gwen T. Jackson.

The board is now questioning how it's being asked to authorize the additional spending after the district had already incurred the costs and if procedures were properly followed.

“We should never be voting on things after the fact,” board director Christopher Fons said.

Board President Missy Zombor said she believes this didn't follow policy.

"if there's a contract that needs to go over...we can call a special meeting to get it done, and we will find a way to act urgently, but I think while we're trying to restore trust in the district's finances, even if the policy says we can, we shouldn't," Zombor explained.

What MPS policy says

District policy requires certain contract changes to be reported to the board.

Change orders exceeding $25,000, along with changes involving maintenance, new construction or remodeling that increase a contract by more than 15%, must be reported to the board as soon as practicable or within 60 days after the project is completed, according to the policy.

Changes costing more than $50,000 require approval from an executive officer, and the board must be notified within 60 days.

"What if we voted no," Fons asked.

“Regardless of which funds we have to take it from, we're going to have to find the money to pay the contracts for this work,” Turza responded.

Superintendent says district is gathering records

MPS Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said the district's chief operating officer approved the $3.6 million.

But several key questions remain unanswered, including when that approval occurred, whether it happened before the projects were completed and whether the spending was reported to the board within the timeline required under district policy.

Cassellius said MPS is still gathering information.

“We don't have the entire picture of everything that we've done today, but we will make sure that we collect all of those invoices, all of those work orders and produce that to the board,” Cassellius explained.

"Do you think that's irresponsible to not know when $3.6 million of taxpayer dollar money has been spent," Chief Investigative Reporter Jenna Rae asked.

"Well, I know generally what it's spent on. I just want to make sure I know specific details so that we can accurately report it," Cassellius responded.

It's details we could get Thursday at the board of director's next meeting.

Parents, teachers union question oversight

The spending is also drawing concern from parents and the Milwaukee Teachers' Education Association.

MPS parent Kristen Payne said the situation adds to concerns about transparency and accountability within the district.

“It's very concerning,” Payne said. “It comes back to those questions about transparency and accountability that parents in the community have been begging for and asking for, and it's just not happening.”

Ingrid Walker-Henry, president of the Milwaukee Teachers' Education Association, questioned how millions of dollars could be committed without board members knowing about it.

“The board is supposed to be there as a checks and balances on what the superintendent is doing,” Walker-Henry said. “So to hear the board wasn't aware that spending of, I believe, $3.6 million happened and being informed after the fact is very concerning.”

"Are you concerned that if $3.6 million was spent without the board's approval, that there is more money that's been spent without the board's approval that the public doesn't know about," Rae asked Walker-Henry.

"Absolutely," Walker-Henry responded.

This story was reported on-air by Jenna Rae and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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