MPD investigating after surveillance video shows towing company allegedly steal a vehicle

Police are investigating after a Milwaukee towing company is accused of stealing a truck and stripping it for parts.

Kim Brown says that’s exactly what happened to him.

A smashed window, sawed-off catalytic converters, a trashed transmission, and missing plates. Those are just a few items on a lengthy list of damages Brown was frustrated to find after recovering his stolen vehicle last week.

"He just snuck up to our vehicle, hooked it up real quick, and took off down the one way with it," he said.

Brown says he likely never would have found out who took his car if his family hadn’t tracked down surveillance video from a nearby business.

It shows Brown’s car legally parked on the street during the middle of the day on May 16 while he was at work.

He was shocked to see a white tow truck drive right past the camera in a parking lot before pulling up to his vehicle and taking off with it less than a minute later.

"We're already in the inner city struggling and then for someone to just be coming and towing your cars for no reason and putting all this extra pressure on you, especially a family who may not have that kind of money,” he said. “That's just horrible, man."

Brown says his son called the number on the side door of the truck, only to be told the SUV could be found in a north-side neighborhood.

He says the person on the phone offered a $200 inconvenience fee.

“How did you feel when you found your vehicle basically torn apart?” Jordan asked.

“It was devastating because first off, it should not even have been towed,” Brown said. “He should not have touched my vehicle at all."

Brown’s family contacted police and city hall after learning the company, Swift Towing LLC, has a license to operate on Milwaukee streets.

Last summer, its owner told members of the Common Council’s licensing committee that it would only tow vehicles when a driver calls for service. Alders informed the owner that the company is not allowed to tow vehicles without the owner’s consent.

After doing some research, TMJ4 found Brown isn’t the only one who’s made similar complaints.

Nearly identical allegations can be found in the Better Business Bureau’s company review from last December.

"This is a fake towing company that steals cars,” the person claimed. "I had to pay $575.00 including three days storage fees … and meet a guy on a street corner and pay cash."

TMJ4 went to all three addresses listed for the business in Milwaukee.

One had a sign that said it belonged to another towing company. Nothing related to Swift Towing LLC existed at the other two locations.

Nothing related to Swift Towing LLC could be found at the other two locations. Someone hung up immediately when we tried the business’s phone number.

Not only does Kim hope the driver is held accountable in court and has to pay for the damages in full, he wants everyone who owns a car in Milwaukee to take notice.

"I'd like the city to know in case someone else had their vehicle stolen unaware that you probably should check them out,” he said.

TMJ4 spoke with an alderman who’s on the licensing committee. He says he hasn’t heard about the complaint yet, but if the allegations are found to be true, they could suspend or not renew the company’s business license.

