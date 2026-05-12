MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission wants body and dash camera video from police chases that result in serious injury or death released to the public within 15 days — the same standard already in place when an officer shoots at a suspect, and someone dies.

Right now, the only way to see Milwaukee Police Department body and dash camera footage from police chases is to submit an open records request, a process that often takes several months.

MPD body cam obtained by TMJ4 MPD body cam of squad crash during chase

FPC Vice Chair Bree Spencer spearheaded a unanimous effort by the city's civilian police oversight board this spring to recommend MPD release video of critical chases that "involve death or great bodily harm."

"It's transparency. People have a much better sense of what occurred in events. There's a lot less speculation," Spencer said. "It's been very, very helpful. I think the same will be true if police pursuits that result in death or serious bodily injury are also part of that transparency policy."

TMJ4 FPC Vice Chair Bree Spencer

The proposal was one of three recommended policy changes the FPC sent to Chief Jeffrey Norman. In a letter sent to the FPC last Friday in response, Norman rejected all recommendations except the video release recommendation.

Watch: MPD Chief still reviewing FPC's recommendation to publicly release video of chases involving serious injuries

Should MPD release video of police chases that end in serious injuries?

However, Norman wrote that "before making any determination regarding potential changes … MPD is seeking an opinion from the City Attorney's Office."

TMJ4 MPD Chief Jeffrey Norman

City Attorney Evan Goyke said he could not share his guidance because "the legal advice we provide to our clients is confidential."

If Norman ultimately rejects the video release recommendation, the Common Council could still force the FPC's proposed changes with a two-thirds vote.

Milwaukee Alderman Bob Bauman said he's awaiting more information before taking a position.

"I'm always in favor of transparency unless there's a very good legal or policy reason not to be transparent or to delay transparency, and I guess I'll wait to hear that argument," Bauman said.

In order for the Common Council to override Chief Norman's decision, the FPC would need to send the matter to them. As of now, alders say that it has yet to happen.

TMJ4 Alderman Bauman is one of many Common Council members concerned about the recent MPS issue.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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