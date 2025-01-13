Milwaukee traffic violence ignites frustration two weeks into the New Year

MILWAUKEE — Traffic violence is leading to a somber start to the week in the Milwaukee area, and people who work to make the streets safer are frustrated and heartbroken.

Over the weekend, there were three crashes involving pedestrians. On Friday, 60-year-old Arthur Alexander was struck near 13th and Atkinson. He’s fighting for his life in the hospital. The driver fled the scene.

Brenda Alexander Arthur Alexander was identified by family as the victim of a hit-and-run near 13th and Atkinson Friday night.

Then, on Saturday, 52-year-old Dion Stewart was hit and killed near 76th and Silver Spring. The driver in this crash was arrested by Milwaukee police.

Submitted photo Dion Stewart

On Sunday, a suspected intoxicated driver was taken into custody after hitting a 70-year-old man who was trying to cross Greenfield Avenue in West Allis. The victim is also fighting for his life in the hospital, according to police.

These crashes have led to mounting frustration and fear among some neighbors in the community.

"To hear that you struck someone who is loved in the community and continued going on like he didn’t matter; it angered me, as I’m sure it angered others," said Shawn Moore, a pedestrian advocate and community organizer.

TMJ4 Shawn Moore is a community organizer and pedestrian advocate in the City of Milwaukee



Milwaukee police say that so far in 2025, there have been six crashes involving pedestrians in the city. That includes one fatal crash and five non-fatal crashes. One incident involved a hit-and-run, and citations have been issued in four of the six incidents.

Moore says empathy is lacking and that policymakers must double down on creating change to calm traffic.

"Instead of allowing minor traffic calming to take place, we need to look at how to save lives," Moore said. "Those who write policy, who pass policy, must take a hard stance and put life over convenience."

His calls for continued action come as the City of Milwaukee's Department of Public Works (DPW) indicates it is currently monitoring at least 60 traffic calming projects citywide.

According to an online database, seven projects are actively under construction, 30 are in the design phase, and another eight are pending construction.

This is the current reality as the city works toward its goal of Vision Zero. Leaders hope to achieve zero traffic-related deaths or life-changing injuries by 2037.

"It's tragic," said Jessica Weinberg, Milwaukee's Vision Zero policy director. "We need drivers to not be drinking and driving, we need drivers to yield to pedestrians, we need people driving to go the speed limit, and look for things that might be unpredictable."

Weinberg said the traffic calming projects popping up across the city are working.

TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins: "When you hear about all of these crashes, deaths, and injuries so early in the new year, how do you not lose focus or lose faith in Vision Zero and all that you hope to achieve with that?"

Jessica Weinberg, Vision Zero policy director: "For me, it really inspires me that we need to do more and continue on the path we're on. We're not successful with Vision Zero only when we get to zero. We're successful every time we prevent a traffic fatality or life-changing injury, and sadly this weekend highlights that we haven't done this everywhere and we haven't done enough."

TMJ4 News Jessica Weinberg is the City of Milwaukee's Vision Zero Policy Director

Weinberg points out that over the past two years, since traffic calming measures became a priority, speeding has been reduced by about 30% in areas where projects have been completed.

That data offers a glimmer of hope to a city combating deadly and dangerous driving as neighbors cope with traffic violence and, too often, a lack of justice.

"Whoever hit that gentleman on Atkinson — do the right thing," Moore said.

Anyone with information related to any of these crashes is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips.

