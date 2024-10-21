Milwaukee Police release body-worn camera video after deadly standoff; here's what we know

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department has released body-worn camera footage showing the moments officers responded to a home near 68th and Hope on Oct. 4.

The incident ended when police shot and killed the suspect after an hours-long standoff.

The video was released on Monday, Oct. 21. The shooting happened on Friday, Oct. 4, just after 8:30 a.m. near 68th and Hope.

Police say that when they arrived, officers saw three victims escaping a home from a second-story balcony. One of the victims had been shot multiple times.

Watch: Milwaukee Police release body-worn camera video after deadly standoff

The victim who had been shot was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police moved the victims to safety, and then the suspect, later identified as 33-year-old Deondre Martin, appeared on the second-story porch with a gun.

After ignoring police commands, Martin was shot at and ran back inside the home.

Police say that’s when their tactical setup began. After receiving no response, police entered the home and found Martin dead with a gun next to him.

On Oct. 7, the Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that Martin had been shot and killed by police gunfire.

Police say they released the video in the interest of transparency.

A 28-year-old officer with three years of service has been placed on administrative duty, per department policy.

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team will be investigating this incident, with the Brookfield Police Department serving as the lead agency.

