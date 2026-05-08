MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a second department employee for allegedly misusing the Flock Safety automated license plate reader database, officials disclosed at a Thursday Fire and Police Commission meeting.

MPD's chief of staff told the civilian oversight board that an audit of Flock Safety database usage flagged activity that concerned the department. A department spokesperson confirmed the investigation involves a sworn law enforcement member who is no longer with MPD. No additional details have been released because the internal investigation is ongoing.

The disclosure comes three months after former MPD officer Josue Ayala was criminally charged. Ayala is accused of searching the Flock Safety database more than 170 times to track the locations of his dating partner and their ex.

WATCH: Milwaukee police are investigating a second former officer for alleged misuse of the license plate reader database

Milwaukee police investigating second former officer for alleged misuse of license plate reader database

MPD Chief of Staff Heather Hough addressed the board on Thursday, acknowledging the risks the technology carries alongside its benefits.

"We also recognize that we can do a great deal of harm to the public trust if misused. We had a recent example where that occurred by the hands of one of our employees. What we will say as a department is the second we became aware, we acted swiftly to hold that member accountable and that member is no longer a part of this department because that is not how we want to use these tools," Hough said.

TMJ4 MPD Flock camera

Hough also defended the department's continued use of the cameras.

"Used correctly, they are a valuable tool and this department will not back away from that position," Hough said.

MPD operates 31 license plate reading cameras across the city through a contract with Flock Safety. The cameras photograph the backs of vehicles, capturing the make, model, license plate, and other identifying features. Those images are stored in the database for 30 days to assist with active criminal investigations.

Emilio De Torre, who regularly attends Fire and Police Commission meetings to oppose the cameras, said the latest revelation deepens public distrust.

"This reveal couldn't have come at a worse time for them, because I think the public already doesn't trust this," De Torre said.

TMJ4 Emilio De Torre - Opposes license plate readers

De Torre described the reaction in the room when the announcement was made.

"You could hear the whole room murmuring, people were looking around like, do you hear this?" De Torre said.

Retired MPD Assistant Chief Ray Banks supports keeping the cameras in place and said the new investigation is evidence that the audit system is working.

"You don't take and condemn an entire organization because of the conduct of a very small few," Banks said.

TMJ4 Ray Banks — Retired MPD Assistant Chief

Banks added that the technology serves an important public safety purpose.

"This is a tool that's going to help keep us safe," Banks said.

Milwaukee's mayor's office said the mayor will not comment while the investigation is ongoing. MPD also declined an interview request. Flock Safety declined an interview request but has agreed to an in-person interview next week.

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