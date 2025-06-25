Milwaukee County agency admits failure to notify DA about alleged killer's release

GREENFIELD, Wis. — Milwaukee County Behavioral Health Services Division has taken responsibility for failing to notify the district attorney's office that a man accused of murder was released back into the community.

Amando Lang, who was charged with fatally stabbing Ben Christianson in Greenfield in 2019, had been living in a Milwaukee group home for two years without the knowledge of prosecutors or police.

Lang was previously ruled mentally incompetent to stand trial and was sent to Mendota Mental Health Institute. Neither the district attorney's office nor Greenfield Police were aware of his release until officers responded to a mental health crisis involving Lang at his mother's apartment on Father's Day.

Milwaukee County Supervisor Kathleen Vincent confirmed the county's Behavioral Health Services Division failed to make the required notification.

"I think it's really important that they know that there are people looking for answers," Vincent said. "They should not have been blindsided by this. It was traumatic enough the first time it happened, but for them to be hearing this kind of news is disheartening."

Vincent explained that if the division had properly notified the DA's office when Lang was released, prosecutors could have called an emergency hearing to reevaluate Lang's competency.

Instead, that hearing had to wait until two days ago. If Lang is ruled mentally competent, the DA's office could proceed with prosecuting the first-degree intentional homicide charge against him.

The victim's family was also not informed about Lang's release until police encountered him last week.

The County's Department of Health and Human Services says it will work closely with the DA's office to ensure these notifications are made in the future, as required by state law. The district attorney's office declined to comment on this development.

