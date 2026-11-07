Milwaukee child care provider urges caution after infant dies from measles in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — The death of a Wisconsin infant from measles is raising concerns among child care providers tasked with protecting some of the youngest and most vulnerable children.

Shawntel Walton, owner of Destin for Success Family Childcare in Milwaukee, operates a 24-hour child care business that looks after children as young as 3 weeks old.

TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins spoke with Shawntel Walton on Friday. Watch the story in the video below:

Milwaukee child care provider urges caution after infant dies of measles in Wisconsin

"As a provider, and a mom, I want to do all I can to prevent that," Walton said.

The concern comes as Wisconsin experiences its largest number of measles cases in decades. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 477 confirmed cases statewide in 2026 as of Nov. 6, along with nine hospitalizations and one death. The infant's death is Wisconsin's first measles-related death since 1990.

For Walton, the death raises an especially difficult question.

"What can you do to prevent a baby from getting the measles?" Walton said. "They're too young to get those shots."

Children typically receive their first dose of the measles, mumps and rubella, or MMR, vaccine between 12 and 15 months old.

Walton said the outbreak has made safety and cleanliness even more important as she cares for up to eight children at a time.

"Increase my measures at the daycare, making sure I'm sanitizing, changing behind every diaper change, making sure every kid is washing their hands," Walton said.

She also said keeping sick children home is an important part of preventing illnesses from spreading through child care settings.

"If we see that our kids, there's a rash or if there's any kind of symptoms where they're showing that they're sick, we should not bring them to day care ... or anywhere," Walton said.

Health officials say vaccination remains the most effective way to prevent measles. Two doses of the MMR vaccine are about 97% effective at preventing measles.

For families with infants who are too young to be routinely vaccinated, Wisconsin health officials say one of the most important protections is ensuring the people around them are immune.

Walton said vaccination is part of the message she is sharing with parents.

"For those who do believe in getting those vaccines for our kids, I would encourage that," Walton said.

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