'Medicaid has been a life saver': Local family worries cuts to Medicaid will impact essential services

House Republicans gave final approval to President Trump's tax and spending bill, sending it to his desk for signature. The bill includes temporary tax breaks on tips and overtime, a $1,000 nest egg for babies born over the next 3 years, and eliminates tax credits for wind and solar projects.

One major concern about the legislation is the cuts to Medicaid—as much as $1 trillion over 10 years. These cuts could significantly impact families who rely on the program for essential services.

RELATED CONTENT: What's in Trump's 'big, beautiful bill' that is set to become law

Tyler Fech, 27, has accomplished a lot in his life despite being born with Down syndrome and later diagnosed with autism. He has a high school diploma, runs his own business called TJ Shredzz, and is training for an adaptive triathlon.

"He's a productive member of society," Kevin Fech said about his son. "He was the first person in Milwaukee County to be approved by DVR - Division of Vocational Rehabilitation to have customize self employment- so Tyler is his own boss."

Tyler's parents, Kevin and Angie Fech, are proud of his accomplishments given all the unknowns when Tyler was born.

"Medicaid has been a life saver for our family," Kevin Fech said.

Medicaid is designed to help low-income individuals or people with disabilities. Tyler has benefited from Medicaid services since birth, including occupational therapy, home care, and support while at school.

Watch: Local family worries cuts to Medicaid will impact essential services

Local family worries cuts to Medicaid will impact essential services

"It has allowed us to access a large number of services," Kevin Fech said.

For now, the Fech family is waiting for specific details about what the bill will mean for them and Tyler, especially regarding new work requirements.

When asked by TMJ4's Charles Benson about his concerns that the language is too broad and vague, Kevin Fech responded, "It's too broad and vague absolutely — there's no definition- it says there's work requirements for able bodied people — what is the definition of able bodied person?"

Fech also worries families will have to prove functional eligibility twice a year versus annually and the possibility of waiting lists for services with less funding.

"Just because funding is going away doesn't mean care is going away — families are still going to need the support," Kevin Fech said.

That support helps Tyler shred a career path for himself.

This story was reported on-air by Charles Benson and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error