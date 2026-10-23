'Make this right' Brewers fans say StubHub World Series tickets disappeared hours before first pitch

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — What was supposed to be a dream World Series experience has turned into frustration and disappointment for Brewers fans who say tickets they purchased through StubHub disappeared hours before first pitch.

Several fans contacted TMJ4's Chief Investigative Reporter Jenna Rae after receiving messages from StubHub saying their tickets for World Series Games 1 and 2 at American Family Field were no longer available. Some said they had spent thousands of dollars for the chance to see the Brewers play on baseball’s biggest stage.

“I just feel like super taken advantage of,” Sarah Berken said. “Not only am I upset about the experience, but ... we’re far from being the only ones.”

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Berken said she and her family are lifelong Brewers fans. She's one of the dozens of people who got the horrible news Friday.

Mary Jane Anttila and William Sorenson are in the same boat. Anttila said StubHub notified her that her tickets were no longer available and offered replacements.

“I clicked on the ‘well, maybe we can get other tickets,’ and then it says, ‘No other tickets are available,’” Anttila said.

“More disappointment than anything else, and anger towards StubHub," Sorenson said.

Another fan, Alex Leonhardt, said his email from StubHub also offered replacements, that didn't match up to the original ones he purchased.

Leonhardt said he even double-checked his tickets before purchasing them at the beginning of October.

“I looked to make sure I found a verified seller before I put crazy amounts of money into something like this,” Alex said. “So very, very unfortunate.”

Social media posts from other fans described similar problems.

StubHub says purchases on its platform are backed by its FanProtect policy. According to messages received by the fans, refund or replacement options were offered.

StubHub’s global user agreement, however, states that the company does not control or guarantee the “existence, quality, safety or legality” of tickets listed on its marketplace.

A StubHub spokesperson told TMJ4:

"Sellers were unable to complete a limited number of World Series orders. We know how much this series means to Milwaukee fans, and we're working to get as many of them as possible into the game. We have contacted everyone who was affected to let them know we are securing replacement tickets where available, with full refunds as a backstop. ”

The Brewers told TMJ4 they were aware of the situation, but did not have control over tickets purchased through StubHub.

For fans who had been anticipating the World Series, the uncertainty was especially painful.

“This is probably the only chance now he may get to go to a World Series game,” Anttila said.

She said she believes affected fans should receive more than a refund if the Brewers return home for another game.

“If they want to make this right, they’d give us tickets for the next game, you know, if the Brewers are back here,” Anttila said.

TMJ4 is seeking additional information from StubHub and MLB about what happened to the tickets and what options are available to affected fans.

This story was reported on-air by Jenna Rae and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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