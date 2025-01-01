‘Make this more of a priority’: MPD on pace to issue its fewest speeding tickets since 2016, city data shows

MILWAUKEE — Issuing traffic tickets is one of the ways police can hold reckless drivers accountable.

However, as the year ends, city data shows that the Milwaukee Police Department is on pace to issue its fewest speeding citations since 2016.

Lighthouse reporter Ben Jordan took the data to a woman who knows the dangers of speeding—and went to the police to find out what they believe is behind the decrease.

“I could have been killed, I came so close,” Marian Wasierski said.

Two years ago, Wasierski was crossing Locust St. on Milwaukee’s north side to go to church on a Sunday morning when a driver came flying around the corner. Witnesses saw Wasierski get tossed in the air as the driver sped away.

“It happened so quickly that I didn’t even realize what was happening,” she said.

First responders rushed Wasierski to the hospital where she was treated for several broken bones and bruises.

“Did what happened to you shape your opinion on the reckless driving problem in Milwaukee?” Jordan asked.

"Yes, I notice everything,” Wasierski replied. “Everybody who speeds should be stopped. Once, the first time.”

Wasierski believes speeding is one of the worst forms of reckless driving and she thinks more accountability is needed.

M.P.D. and municipal court data show that isn’t happening as much as it used to in Milwaukee. It shows M.P.D. is on pace to issue its fewest speeding tickets in nine years.

As of a few weeks ago, M.P.D. handed out 6,625 speeding citations since the start of the year.

“I can’t answer all of the reasons why speeding might be down, but there are a few factors,” said M.P.D. Inspector David Feldmeier.

The department is on pace for a 40-percent decrease in speeding tickets compared to 2022, according to M.P.D. data. That was the first full year after the department launched what’s called the Traffic Safety Unit. It focuses on patrolling the city’s most dangerous streets.

But what Inspector Feldmeier says started with 22 dedicated patrol officers is currently down to 11—and help from other staff is limited.

“I do know districts do try to put out a traffic car when they can, but many times because of calls for service and the volume of calls for service, they’re either not able to put out a traffic car for as long as they would like or sometimes at all,” he said.

Data obtained by the Wisconsin Policy Forum found MPD has about 1,600 sworn staff. It shows there has been a steady decline since 2018 when there were more than 1,900 law enforcement members.

“Some people who live in Milwaukee may see these numbers and say, ’That doesn’t make sense, we should be giving more citations’. What would you tell them?” Jordan asked.

“There are many factors that go into the decrease. And until we drill down specifically as to what factor is the leading factor I can’t tell you that we are or are not being effective,” Inspector Feldmeier replied.

As the calendar turns to 2025, Wasierski wants M.P.D. to make reckless driving a higher priority.

“I just need them to make this more of a priority, not back-burner,” she said. “Maybe it can’t be front-burner, but more resources than they are currently.”

