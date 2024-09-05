There are the seasons of life, and then there is the Milwaukee Fantasy Football League draft day.

"Welcome, everyone, to the 2024 MFFL Draft," said Peter Serbiak, league commissioner or this year's "Commish."

TMJ4 News Pete Serbiak

Jeff Ehrhardt is the commish emeritus of a league he started in 1991.

"I did not sleep well last night. I usually don't the night before the draft," said Ehrhardt with a smile.

Before Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers, and now Jordan Love graced the green and gold, two lifelong Milwaukee buddies started a fantasy football league that has kept them close and connected to a game they love.

The tradition stretches over three decades and now includes a second generation of family and friends.

There is some strategy involved—homework and lots of luck are recommended but don't guarantee success.

Matt Smith picked Patrick Mahomes in the first round. "We are going to ride him all the way to the fantasy football Super Bowl."

Watch: Local fantasy football league connects lifelong buddies to a game they love

Local fantasy football league connects lifelong buddies to a game they love

That would be a big step up from last season.

"I am the defending loser bowl champion," said Smith. "We expect bigger and better things this year."

There are 14 teams in this draft, with some participating online throughout the country, from California to Texas to Florida.

Was there ever a point along the way, in raising families and busy lives, you were not going to do it?

"We've never—it's never come to that, actually," said Serbiak.

But over those decades, their league has become far more efficient compared to those early days in the '90s when weekly results required scouring box scores, typing spreadsheets, and tabulating scores.

TMJ4 News

"Then this had to be physically printed, copied, and mailed, mailed every week," said Ehrhardt.

TMJ4 News Jeff Ehrhardt

Not emailed—postage mail.

Each season brings a new theme for the league's three divisions. This year, it's TMJ4.

"Our division names are going to be the Carol Meekins division, the Susan Kim division, and the Charles Benson division," said Serbiak.

Hmmm, this could be interesting.

But make no mistake—it's always about winning.

Jeff Ehrhardt is feeling good about picking quarterback Josh Allen for his team.

“Will he be your number one points person?” asked Benson.

"Number one," said Ehrhardt, who wants to get back to the Super Bowl this year. "That's the goal—it's the only goal."

Surprisingly, after more than three decades, their fantasy football league doesn't have a Super Bowl trophy.

"This is one of our big regrets," said Ehrhardt. "We do not have a traveling trophy. I don't have a reason why. I guess we never got around to it."

No trophy, but bragging rights are always on the line.

"I have won more Super Bowls," boasted Ehrhardt, but pointed out Serbiak has been to more Super Bowls.

Good luck to everyone, and watch out for teams in the Benson division—they look mighty good!

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error