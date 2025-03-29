CEDARBURG, Wis. — After nearly five decades in the car selling business, Kenny Miller has reached a remarkable milestone.

In a special segment for the Lighthouse Report, reporter Charles Benson spoke with Miller about a career that started in 1978.

“Every picture tells a story,” said loyal customer Keith Heidtke, flipping through pages of Polaroid photos capturing moments with Miller and many of his car buying customers.

Heidtke has known Miller since childhood, following him through various dealerships for more than 10-15 car purchases.

Benson fondly recalled his first encounter with Miller in 1988, sharing a memory of purchasing a Ford Bronco II.

Miller highlighted the importance of rapport in sales. “People want to do business with people they know,” he said.

Miller's wit and charm helped him close numerous deals over the years, earning him accolades, including a ring from Ford for selling more than 300 cars in one year—a feat he accomplished two years in a row.

Local car salesman reaches milestone after 47 years in the business

Car salesman celebrates historic milestone

At 77, the pace of Miller's career has slowed, but he remains dedicated to his customers at 5 Corners in Cedarburg.

John and Mary Beth Wundrock drove off in their new vehicle, marking a significant moment in Miller’s legacy.

“This vehicle is number 10,000,” he said.

Miller said he understands that car buying isn’t always a favorite experience for many.

When asked about the secret to his success, Miller said, “Listen to the customer. The good Lord gave you two ears and one mouth—listen.”

