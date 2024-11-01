MILWAUKEE — With Donald Trump and Kamala Harris both hosting events in Milwaukee on Friday, TMJ4 News is looking at how they're spending their campaign money during their visits to Wisconsin.

The Federal Election Commission (FEC) will show how each dollar raised by both the Trump and Harris campaigns is spent.

The latest data, through Oct. 16, shows that Trump and Harris have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars throughout Wisconsin in the final weeks of this election.

The campaigns are paying for travel, event spaces, production costs and meals.

FEC records show the Trump campaign spent $49,081.60 at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Milwaukee in October and another $332.73 at the Pfister Hotel.

Local business owners react as both presidential campaigns spend big bucks in Milwaukee ahead of Election Day

The Harris campaign spent $91,978.04 on event production costs with a West Allis company and spent nearly $2,000 at Cafe Lulu in Bay View in October.

"She spent some money here, or the campaign did, and that was great. I mean we try to promote the democratic party and voting and all that stuff," said Sarah Jonas, Co-Owner of Cafe LuLu.

Beyond making money, small business owners also tell TMJ4 News they're excited to be a part of history and the democratic process.

​"The fact that they had a small event that benefited people who live in our community with the money they spent; it's huge for us. Especially when you consider during the week of the RNC we felt none of that business. So, it felt great to be a part of that process," said Cameryne Roberts, Co-Owner of Cafe LuLu.

With massive crowds expected at dueling events hosted by Trump at Fiserv Forum and Harris at State Fair Park on Friday, local businesses tell TMJ4 they're prepared to stay busy as the campaigns work to win Wisconsin's vote on Tuesday.

