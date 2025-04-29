Lighthouse 360: Milwaukee's disproportionate lead crisis impacts vulnerable Black and Brown children

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee is grappling with a significant lead crisis, particularly impacting its most vulnerable residents — Black and Brown children on the city's far north and south sides.

Some public health experts are describing this situation as a "tragedy," one that fosters existing inequities and potentially even crime.

Research from the UW-Milwaukee Zilber School of Public Health indicates that Black and Brown children are disproportionately at risk of lead exposure from lead paint and aging plumbing in older homes within their neighborhoods.

In a recent TMJ4 Lighthouse 360 report, several voices came together to address this pressing issue, each highlighting the urgent need for effective solutions. TMJ4’s Ryan Jenkins shares the perspectives of a medical director, public health professor, radio show host and grassroots organizer, which all converge on a critical truth about the dangers of lead exposure and the demand for action.

TMJ4 News Earl Ingram is a local radio show host who uses his platform to raise awareness about the dangers of lead to the community's children and to call for solutions from elected officials.

"It's more than perplexing to me that all these years later, we're still dealing with paint exposure," said Earl Ingram, a longtime Milwaukee resident and radio show host.

As he approaches his 71st birthday, Ingram has made it his mission to shed light on critical community issues, including the city’s lead crisis in schools and homes. He criticized the lack of leadership surrounding the issue.

"How is it that the wealthiest nation on Earth is moving so slow to find, fund and execute solutions to the lead that is poisoning Milwaukee's kids?" he asked.

Ingram emphasized the need for elected officials to prioritize addressing the crisis.

"Being elected is one thing. Doing what is necessary to protect the children of this nation is altogether something different," he said.

TMJ4 News Dr. Heather Paradis is the medical director of the Integrated Lead Program at Children's Wisconsin.

Dr. Heather Paradis, medical director of the Integrated Lead Program at Children's Wisconsin, warned that failing to address lead exposure will have serious long-term impacts.

"Exposure over time can lead to growth delay, learning difficulties, a decrease in IQ, and more aggressive behaviors. These can certainly lead to lifelong impacts," Paradis said.

Data underscores the severity of the issue. Dr. Paradis pointed out that Milwaukee is not only a segregated city but a "hyper-segregated" one.

Watch: Milwaukee neighbors call for action in Milwaukee's lead exposure crisis

Milwaukee lead poisoning disparities

"Unfortunately, we do see the majority of our lead poisoning burden existing within our near north and near south side communities, which are children of color, children living at or below the poverty level, and children who may have other social vulnerabilities," she said.

The implications of lead exposure extend beyond health; they may also be connected to rising crime rates.

TMJ4 News Dr. Amy Kalkbrenner is a professor of public health at UW-Milwaukee's Zilber College of Public Health

Amy Kalkbrenner, a professor of public health at Zilber College, told Jenkins about her research linking lead exposure to criminal activity.

"We looked at lead exposure in children living in Milwaukee and were able to link this up with criminal records—either as a perpetrator or a victim of gun violence," she said. "We found that the more lead exposure, the more likely someone was to either commit or be a victim of a firearm-related crime."

Kalkbrenner believes interventions require a broader societal approach rather than solely addressing individual families.

"It's almost as if there's a price tag to being in a safe environment," she said, adding that such expectations are "simply not fair."

She echoed Ingram's call for local and federal government support to aid those most affected.

TMJ4 Ryan Jenkins Melody McCurtis is the deputy director and lead organizer at Metcalfe Park Community Bridges

Meanwhile, local leaders like Melody McCurtis, deputy director and lead organizer at Metcalfe Park Community Bridges, are taking action.

"Black and brown communities are really suffering and paying the most, not only with their pockets and limited resources, but also with their health," she said.

McCurtis and her team have been working door-to-door to distribute water filters to vulnerable families, aiming to provide some peace of mind and educational resources regarding the crisis.

Ingram hopes for increased community awareness and activism. "It is incumbent upon people in the community to step up, first to be educated, then to bring pressure on the elected officials so they understand that this should be priority one," he said.

As the lead crisis continues to affect Milwaukee's children, the call for urgent action resonates loudly among community leaders and health experts alike.

