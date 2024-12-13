Lead water solutions: What’s already being done and what you can do

MILWAUKEE — Tens of thousands of homeowners are searching for solutions after learning their water is flowing through lead pipes.

The health hazard is at the center of a new EPA rule that required municipalities to notify residents last month—and to remove all lead service lines by 2037.

Over the past few weeks, TMJ4 has received dozens of emails from people who received a letter in the mail saying they have lead pipes. Many are frustrated they’re just learning about this now, but even more want to know what options are available.

As cities, towns and villages prepare to ramp up efforts to remove lead service lines, let’s go ‘360’ to hear from various perspectives about what’s already being done and what homeowners can do to keep their families safe.

Milwaukee Water Works shares the special chemical that’s already reducing the risk of lead. A hardware store shows us cheap solutions in high demand. A plumber breaks down an option that offers protection for every drop of water that enters the home. But we start with a concerned grandmother in Milwaukee.

"It really does something to the brain,” said Lastarr Armour.

It’s a frustrating problem Lastarr can’t seem to escape in her rental home.

TMJ4 Lastarr Armour

City records confirm lead pipes carry the water that comes into her home and she fears her family is surrounded by lead paint that’s chipping off her walls.

"Right here, we patched up the wall,” she said.

What’s worse is she just learned one of the two sources is poisoning her 2-year-old grandson Isaiah who lives in her home. Isaiah was found to have blood lead levels four times higher than the CDC’s recommended limit.

“Was it just heart-wrenching to find out he’s been impacted by lead?” TMJ4 reporter Ben Jordan asked.

"Yes, it hurts me so deeply because the landlord is not doing too much to nothing to keep these houses updated,” Lastarr replied.

While Lastarr is starting to take steps to limit exposure on her own, she hopes others seek solutions before their children are potentially harmed.

"Most people take their water for granted,” said Michelle Natarajan with Milwaukee Water Works.

TMJ4 Michelle Natarajan

Natarajan says one of those solutions is already in the water. It’s a chemical compound called orthophosphate.

Milwaukee Water Works pumps 100 million gallons of water a day from Lake Michigan. It’s sent to treatment plants to filter and disinfect the water before it’s distributed to Milwaukee and neighboring municipalities.

TMJ4 Milwaukee Water Works water treatment plant

"This is an actual physical example of a service line and what it would look like,” Natarajan said.

Natarajan says the orthophosphate leaves behind a yellowish powdery substance on the walls of lead pipes to prevent corrosion.

“When there's water constantly flowing through it, it becomes a very stable solid coating and it doesn't leach into the water."

While Natarajan says the additive that’s been in the water for nearly three decades is effective, she acknowledges it shouldn’t be your only protection.

Tom Brendemuehl is a manager at Ace Hardware in Glendale. He says lead test kits sold out after customers got lead notices in the mail.

"Our warehouse in Illinois is out of them as well,” he said.

TMJ4 Tom Brendemuehl

But Tom says other items also in high demand still line the shelves, particularly a row of certified lead-removing water filters that range from $6 to $60.

TMJ4 Hardware store water filtration area

Over in Wauwatosa, Mark Gold wanted to find a long-term solution that didn’t involve installing filters on every faucet.

TMJ4

"It solved all the problems one easy way,” he said.

Mark decided to get a plumber involved.

"I think a lot of people are concerned,” said Michael Burnham with Caliber Plumbing. “We know that lead is toxic."

TMJ4 Michael Burnham

Michael offers what’s called whole-house lead reduction systems that he says last at least a decade.

"This will filter out 99.5 percent of the lead and then this is the clean water coming out and servicing the home,” he explained.

Michael says the machine filters the water immediately when it enters the home. It offers peace of mind for Mark at a cost of $2,900.

"It's one day and you're done and you worry about life after that. You don't have to worry about it anymore,” Mark said.

Aside from getting your water tested for lead and installing what’s called NSF-53-certified filters, it’s important to run cold water for three minutes before drinking or cooking.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error