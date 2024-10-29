'It's going to open up a can of worms': Cop fired for being put on Brady list wants inconsistencies exposed

MILWAUKEE — A list of problematic cops kept from the public eye is now at the center of a TMJ4 Lighthouse investigation.

The list, known as the "Brady list," contains the names of dozens of officers with troubled histories that the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office sought to keep confidential. The full list was released to TMJ4 News only after the threat of a lawsuit.

For the first time, we’re hearing from a former officer who was fired after being placed on the Brady list.

“This was a big shock to everybody,” Erik Andrade said. “People didn’t even know this existed. It was like a big mystery.”

Andrade says he hasn’t been able to work in law enforcement for six years following his involvement in the wrongful arrest of former Milwaukee Bucks player Sterling Brown.

In 2018, Brown was tased and taken to the ground after parking in two handicapped spaces outside a Walgreens.

Andrade was not involved in the excessive use of force that night, which ultimately cost the city $750,000 in a settlement. However, he made several posts on Facebook following the incident that then-Police Chief Alfonso Morales described as racist and derogatory, and that mocked the NBA player. One post read, “Nice meeting Sterling Brown of the Milwaukee Bucks at work this morning! Lol #FearTheDeer.”

“I’m from the south side of Milwaukee,” Andrade said. “I went to Milwaukee Public Schools my whole life. My dad’s from Mexico, and they just totally turned me out to be a racist.”

Andrade’s violation of the department’s social media policy led to his placement on Milwaukee County’s Brady list for racial bias. Morales said at the time he had no choice but to terminate Andrade.

“I would not have fired him had it not been for his inability to testify in court or be used by the district attorney’s office to testify in court,” Morales said in December 2018.

“At the end of the day, I did what I did,” Andrade said. “I mean, who can I blame for posting that stuff, you know? As insensitive as it was, but when he said that, it totally caught me off guard.”

Andrade is one of 192 current and former law enforcement members on Milwaukee County’s Brady list.

The list exists due to a U.S. Supreme Court case from six decades ago that requires prosecutors in criminal cases to disclose if officers have a history of crimes, dishonesty, bias, or other integrity concerns if they’re called to testify.

Until TMJ4 News involved attorneys, the district attorney refused to release names placed on the list for internal, non-criminal misconduct.

“Why do you think this was such a secretive list?” reporter Ben Jordan asked.

“It’s going to open up a can of worms for them,” Andrade replied. “They’re going to have to do a lot of explaining.”

One thing Andrade wants explained is why was he put on the list, but the officers disciplined for tasing and taking Brown down are not.

This story isn’t about whether Andrade should be on the list, but rather his concerns about inconsistencies already found.

The list from the D.A.’s office lacks details, including the current employment status of most officers on the list. That column in the spreadsheet is empty for the majority of listed officers.

Using publicly available salary data, TMJ4 News found that 22 officers from the Milwaukee Police Department and Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office retained their jobs despite being listed for non-criminal code-of-conduct violations. Our analysis showed three officers remained on the force after being convicted of misdemeanor crimes.

“Do you feel like there are officers who have done worse than what you’ve done who are on the Brady list but got to keep their jobs?” Jordan asked.

“It’s obvious, just look through it,” Andrade replied. “I think that’s why they didn’t want it out. I mean, look how hard you had to work to get that list.”

Andrade also questions how many names may be missing, citing former Milwaukee County Deputy Shawn Bacich. TMJ4 News’s “Ghosted” investigation revealed Bacich was disciplined for making racially inflammatory remarks to Black people while intoxicated and off-duty. Bacich was suspended for five days but is not on the Brady list.

“Does he belong on the Brady list?” Jordan asked.

“I would say so. You can’t get more blatant than that when it comes to racial bias,” Andrade replied. “Mine was just higher profile. I guess he didn’t share it online for everybody to see.”

“How many officers’ names do you think are missing from this list due to misconduct violations?” Jordan asked.

“I believe a lot,” Andrade replied. “The old term, where there’s one rat, there’s 100 you don’t see. That’s my view of it.”

Our analysis doesn’t account for officers working in suburban departments, as most municipalities lack publicly available salary databases. TMJ4 News has partnered with Wisconsin Watch and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel to review names and corresponding information.

