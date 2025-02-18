'If you’re going out on that ice, be prepared': Man saved from Lake Koshkonong was a certified rescuer

FORT ATKINSON, Wis — The man who fell through the ice and into the water on Lake Koshkonong on Saturday tells TMJ4 News he is a retired firefighter and EMT with a certification in ice rescues.

He now wants to share his story in the hopes of encouraging winter lovers to be prepared when going out on frozen bodies of water.

"I noticed the back end starting to sink, then saw the ice in front of me crack, and that was it. I was in the water as quick as that," said Brian Kissick, who was snowmobiling with a friend when he fell through the ice.

TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins Brian Kissick, a retired firefighter and EMT certified in ice rescues, was saved from Lake Koshkonog after the snowmobile he was on fell through the ice and into the water.

It's the worst-case scenario for anyone who enjoys going out on frozen lakes.

"I'm hanging on to the snowmobile and using it as a flotation device for a moment until it went," he said.

It happened Saturday when the ice beneath him collapsed as he was talking to an ice fisherman. He ended up in the water for over an hour, waiting for rescuers to reach him.

"My body temperature had dropped to 77 degrees," said Kissick.

The irony here is that Brian knows and loves Lake Koshkonong and has a lot of experience there.

"This is my domain. There isn't a spot out there I haven't been on a boat or a snowmobile," he said.

Watch: Man saved from icy Lake Koshkonog was a retired firefighter and ice rescuer

Man saved from Lake Koshkonog was a certified rescuer

He's also a retired firefighter, EMT, and has a certification in ice rescues.

"I was struggling out there. At first, I knew how to calm down, always stay moving slowly, don't give your hopes up, and don't over-exert myself – ever," said Kissick.

Fort Atkinson Fire Department Division Chief Robbie Allard said this is proof that it can happen to anyone.

"In his case, he had previous experience with ice rescue, so he was able to calm himself down and get to the side," said Allard. "Ice conditions out there in that area had deteriorated, so it was kind of a difficult challenge and rescue."

TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins Robbie Allard, Fort Atkinson Fire Department Division Chief, reminds the public that no ice is ever 100% safe

Allard said the main focus was getting Brian out of the water as hypothermia set in.

His message to the community is that no ice is ever 100% safe.

"There are multiple Facebook pages and social media sites that do a pretty good job of updating ice conditions in the area," he said.

Meanwhile, Brian said you can never be overly prepared for the ice to break.

"If you're going out on that ice, be prepared, bring a rope, bring a flotation device. It doesn't take up any extra room. You never know when it could happen to you," he said.

But the recent scare isn’t going to stop Brian from enjoying winter in Wisconsin.

"I will go back out; I'm not afraid. There are many of us who are ice fishermen and snowmobilers, and we enjoy the great outdoors in Wisconsin, and you should," said Kissick.

A story of survival, now a testament that this could happen to anyone.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error