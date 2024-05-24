'I'd just rather travel': tight budgets aren't slowing down travelers

MILWAUKEE - — Grilling out this Memorial Day weekend will cost you more, it's not just the groceries, gas is up too. That's led many of us to try and reel in the spending and save but others are still splurging on travel. For example, the TSA expects record travel over the next three days.

It's why TMJ4's Andrea Albers headed to Milwaukee's Mitchell Airport to talk to travelers about the shift in their spending habits. She found people crisscrossing the country heading for places like Baltimore, Minneapolis, Las Vegas, San Diego, and Des Moines.

Travelers told her their budgets are tighter than they were a few years ago, but they're still spending, prioritizing experiences. "I have another trip planned already for July and one for August," explained Brenda Johnson.

Experts in the field of finance say living through a crisis, like the COVID pandemic, can change the way people think about money and point to post-World War II as an example. Then, in the 1950's, there was an economic boom and people felt they had a renewed lease on life. Now, post-pandemic, many say they're spending their money on things they've missed the most.

"Just taking trips for fun again," said Amanda Fordyce. "Which is kind of new in the last couple of years."

It appears the pent-up thirst, in the dairy state, is not yet quenched. Data from the Fiserv Small Business Index shows that Wisconsin is outpacing U.S. spending when it comes to leisure, up 6.4% over last year.

"I'm young, I'm like 22, I think it's important to travel right now and make the most of it," said Aryaman Agarwal who was on his way to San Diego for the weekend to meet up with friends. To make it happen, he's willing to spend less in other areas of his life. "I don't need a better car," he explained. "I'd just rather travel and have a cheaper car."

And in the air or on four wheels the travel trend doesn't look like it's slowing down. "Next week I'll be driving to Florida," said another traveler, Jake Beuth. "I'll be going to Pensacola, Florida and then after that, I'll probably be going to Virginia Beach."

