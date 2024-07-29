'I couldn't imagine doing anything else': Women holding key leadership roles with Milwaukee Police

Women are playing a key leadership role within the Milwaukee Police Department. Three of the five top positions behind Chief Jeffrey Norman are female.

The department is on a mission to increase female police officers by 2030.

Lighthouse Reporter Charles Benson talked with two women veterans who know they made the right career choice.

Nicole Waldner and Sheronda Grant have been on a path to success ever since they decided to be police officers.

A decision that came with challenges but no regrets.

"Initially, I think as officers especially being female, you're just trying to get along. You're just trying to figure things out. And it wasn't until later that I was like no we definitely have a place here, and we provide something to law enforcement that's definitely needed from the female perspective. I just knew then I wanted to go further," Waldner said.

And she did. Waldner is now Assistant Chief with nearly 28 years of experience.

She has held many roles and responsibilities while also being a mom.

"I couldn't imagine doing anything else. We were out at a social event this weekend and my oldest said, she's a cop all the time, even when she's mom, she is like a cop mom," said Waldner. "So, he couldn't imagine me being anything else, either."

Captain Grant initially thought she would never be a police officer while growing up in Milwaukee's most challenged neighborhoods. Her mom Sherri Porter was an officer. But Grant quickly learned she made the right decision.

"When I was on the street as a patrol officer, that's when I realized that I was needed in this profession," said Grant. That's when I knew that I would be able to have a positive impact on the lives of people that I will come in contact with."

She has risen through the ranks during her 23 years with the department.

Soon she will add Inspector to her title - another promotion.

"I can honestly say that this profession has drawn things out of me that I don't believe that any other career or profession would have."

Both women played key leadership roles during the Republican National Convention - Assistant Chief Waldner as the Incident Commander for MPD during the day, and Captain Grant with the same responsibilities overnight.

Both see police work as a great career option for young women.

"I always say if you're strong enough to be a woman you're strong enough to be a cop, right? Because regardless of if you work in a bank, if you work in corporate America, or wherever you work, you will face challenges as a woman."

The Milwaukee Police Department has a 30 by 30 initiative. The goal is to have 30% of its staff be female officers by 2030.

Right now, 16% of the department's 1,567 sworn officers are women.

