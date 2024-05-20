Husband of former TMJ4 reporter Julia Fello facing life-changing diagnosis

When you're in the business of telling people the news, shocking personal news isn't any easier to hear.

In a special Lighthouse Report, Charles Benson talks to former TMJ4 reporter Julia Fello about her husband Jason's life-changing diagnosis — and how the two are working together to raise awareness for others facing similar challenges.

"The words that stick in my brain are 'it's a degenerative disease,' it progresses and at this point is incurable," says Jason.

A year ago, he was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson's disease. At first, Julia was in denial.

"He looked so perfectly healthy. I couldn't believe that my husband could be diagnosed with early on set Parkinson's disease," she says.

She remembers telephoning Jason for what she thought would be a routine call home. When she arrived home Jason shared his test results from a brain scan.

"He showed me his my chart. He goes, 'there it is, there it is. My life is over. I'm 39 years old,'" Julia recalls.

"Did you feel that way?" Charles asked.

"I did," Jason says. "At that point I was completely run over."

In a Lighthouse Report on Monday night, Charles will talk with Jason and Julia abut the surprise diagnosis that sent them into disbelief, and the hope they have found to get through it.

See the full report at 6:00 p.m.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip