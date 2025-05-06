Homicide victim’s family applauds decision to charge 14-year-old suspect with 24 felonies in adult court

MILWAUKEE — A 14-year-old boy is now being tried as an adult for two dozen felonies leading up to a crash that killed a motorcyclist named Marc Jones last summer. Marc was driving through Walker's Point near 1st and Walker on July 27 when he was hit by a car fleeing police.

“Zy'kevious didn't just take one life, he took pieces of a thousand lives,” Marc’s mother Marsha Jones said.

Zy'kevious Joshua-Alexander was just waived from juvenile to criminal court.

The case is related to an alleged violent crime spree that spanned weeks and included at least 17 victims.

In a Lighthouse follow-up, Ben Jordan sat down with Marc's parents who call the move to adult court a necessary step toward accountability.

"This is the lovable side of Marc,” Marsha said.

Marc's parents remember his many sides.

"This is the other side of Marc, the sincere side,” she said.

They're shown in the last pictures he took.

"And this is the best part of Marc, the fun, silly side,” Marsha added.

One of those photos is from the day Marc was in Milwaukee for Harley Fest just hours before he was killed on the motorcycle he was riding.

“He's there with friends, they decided to go get something to eat and because of the stoplights, Marc got left behind,” Marsha said.

During the last 10 months of immense grief, Marsha and Russ have been patiently watching the court process, hoping all along for a decision that came last week.

"Immediately tears came to my eyes,” Marsha said. “Happy tears.”

The teen accused of hitting and killing their son, who police say is on surveillance cameras jumping out of the moving car with an accomplice to run away, is now facing dozens of additional felonies in an adult court.

"The astonishing case involves a 14-year-old boy,” prosecutor Arthur Kenneth Thexton said.

The criminal complaint shows if convicted, decades of jail time would be on the table.

"It's time the stuff he's done catches up to him and he can pay for what he's done,” said Marc’s father, Russ.

Last summer, Russ and Marsha were devastated to learn what happened in the two months before their son died. Court records show Joshua-Alexander was released home in May after being detained for eight months for previous felony crimes.

Less than a week later, prosecutors say he removed his GPS tracking device and ran away.

While on the loose, court records show the teen and an accomplice allegedly committed a dozen armed robberies, stole at least four vehicles, and shot a girl in the face at a Milwaukee park.

"He didn't care, I have to say, he didn't care for the people he robbed, he didn't care for the people that he hurt and killed,” Marsha said.

Prosecutors say Joshua-Alexander wasn't arrested until two days after allegedly killing Marc. That's when court records show Joshua-Alexander admitted he was the driver and that he and a friend committed a robbery and fled from police in a stolen car just minutes before the crash.

"Marc would have stopped for you, Zy'kevious,” Marsha said. “That's probably the only thing I want to say to him. Marc would have stopped for you, Marc would have stopped to help you. Marc was always like that.”

Marsha and Russ now hope the additional charges lead to justice for every victim involved.

"We can't get Marc back,” Marsha said. “I wish we could, but we can't get Marc back. But hopefully, this will save someone else."

It's important to note these charges are filed separately from the 1st-degree reckless homicide case that's also making its way through adult court. TMJ4 reached out to Joshua-Alexander's attorney, but we have yet to hear back.

