HARTFORD, Wis. — A Hartford man says a local credit union arranged a wire transfer to a fake car dealership — and is holding him responsible for a $22,000 loan on a truck he never received.

Billy Heck says he found a 2019 Chevy Silverado listed online at a dealership in Laredo, Texas, in 2024 for about $26,000. He said the truck would have helped him land a new job.

"It was going to be a game-changer income-wise for my family and me," Heck said.

TMJ4 Billy Heck

Heck says the dealership appeared legitimate at the time.

"Everything on their website, I mean, they had 40, 50 cars, dealership. Everything. It's a legit company on Google Maps. They have reviews. Everything seemed to check out fine," Heck said.

Watch: Hartford man stuck with loan after he says credit union wired cash to fake dealer

Hartford man says credit union wired $22,000 to fake dealership, leaving him on the hook for loan

Heck says he went to Landmark Credit Union in Hartford to secure a loan. He says a loan specialist at the bank conducted due diligence before the transaction.

"He checked the company background. He verified that they were a legit LLC. He did all that work, and then he found out who they bank through, and it was a local bank that we all use," Heck said.

Heck provided emails he says were sent by a Landmark loan specialist. One email states: "I did speak with the dealership, and we have to do a wire transfer because for them to send the vehicle they need the funds first."

Provided by Billy Heck wire transfer email

Heck said he had no involvement in arranging the wire transfer.

"Yes. I had no part in the wire transfer, nor did I know it was a wire, going to be a wire transfer until the day of the signing of the loan," Heck said.

When the truck did not arrive as expected, Heck grew suspicious.

"I got a little sketched out, went online, checked the website, website was down, phone numbers all went down," Heck said.

Heck emailed the loan specialist saying, "I believe we may have been scammed." A day later, he says he received this response from the loan specialist: "I don't know how this could be a scammed {sic}. You said they did a video of the vehicle correct?"

The same email continued: "I still don't understand how they have a bank account with J and R Auto Sales…. that's what sold me on this being legitimate."

"He said they've never seen anything like that in how many years that they've been there," Heck said.

About a month later, Heck says a Landmark Credit Union fraud specialist emailed him warning that if he could not pay, the account would be sent to an attorney and "it will include a money judgment for the amount of the loan plus attorney fees, potential wage garnishment and a lien on your property."

TMJ4 Payment requirement email

Heck said the bank told him he bore responsibility for the loss.

"They told me I was not at fault; they told me I was on the hook because they said that I requested a wire transfer from the dealership, which I had nothing to do with and no part of," Heck said.

Heck filed a report with Hartford Police in 2024. The department said its investigation is suspended, stating: "The detective has exhausted all avenues in an attempt to find the suspect(s)."

Heck said he is now paying $280 a month for the loan for the next 4 years.

"I get frustrated twice a month every time that payment gets taken out of my, every time that gets taken out of my account," Heck said. "I wasn't expecting to be on the hook for all that.”

Heck said the bank made one concession by removing the interest from the loan. He also said the loan amount fell below a threshold for federal insurance recovery.

"After I purchased the vehicle, I was told that the $25,000 doesn't meet their minimum for them to move forward on federal insurance and trying to recover that at that point," Heck said.

TMJ4 Investigative Reporter Ben Jordan reached out to Landmark Credit Union to request an interview. A spokesperson declined, citing its obligation to protect customer privacy as a regulated financial institution.

In an emailed statement, Landmark said it has initiated a formal complaint to "…understand what occurred and to determine what steps may be available to address the matter."

TMJ4 Landmark Credit Union

Less than 24 hours after TMJ4 reached out to Landmark, Heck said he had received three notifications indicating that the loan specialist was attempting to recall emails he had previously sent.

TMJ4 Email recall attempt notifications

In a follow-up statement, a Landmark spokesperson said: "Not only do we expect our associates to conduct themselves with the highest ethical standards, we have zero tolerance for misconduct. Leadership has initiated an internal investigation around this matter."

Heck said he wants the bank to share responsibility for the loss.

"If they can meet me halfway or one way or another," Heck said. "Maybe they should add some things in their background where they're like, we can't do wire transfers. We need a certified bank check, something like that."

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