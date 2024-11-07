Germantown neighbor turns to TMJ4 after plans for a new solar farm catch dozens of property owners by surprise

GERMANTOWN — Dozens of neighbors are asking village leaders in Germantown to pump the breaks on plans for a large solar farm.

TMJ4's Lighthouse Team learned about this story when viewer Rick Schlehlein emailed us. Lighthouse Reporter Ryan Jenkins went to Rick's home of 20 years. The Barry Ridge Equestrian Center owner is speaking out after learning village leaders are considering allowing his neighbor to install a solar farm - a first-of-it's-kind for the village.

"Right across from a school, we've got dozens and dozens of homes that will look at this monstrosity for the next 40 years," said Schlehlein.

Documents show "One Energy Renewables" would develop the project. It would occupy about 30-acres of land for the next 30-50 years, the documents say. Data provided during a Village of Germantown meeting said the site could provide enough energy to provide energy to roughly 1,400 Wisconsin homes per year.

But, Rick says he's concerned about the appearance of this site in the middle of a residential area, and about sun glare. He also said residents were told during a Village meeting that the site could negatively impact property values.

"That entire plowed area will be solar panels that will be reflecting solar rays into all these houses over here," he said while giving Jenkins a tour of his land in relation to the proposed site.

TMJ4 Ryan Jenkins Rick Schlehlein emailed TMJ4 News after learning that the Village of Germantown was considering plans to allow a solar farm on the land next to his home. He said he never heard of the plans and wondered why there was no opportunity for public comment established by village leaders.

Schlehlein said he was blindsided by the plan.

TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins: "Have people from the village come out and talked to you? Have they knocked on your door and told you about this?

Rick Schlehlein: "No. No. We were informed by a neighbor who called us out of the blue on a Saturday morning, two days before the plan commission meeting and said you should really should go to the meeting and see what they're going to do to the land next to yours."

He said dozens of neighbors showed up to that meeting on October 14th and the Plan Commission postponed action on the proposal until their next meeting.

After hearing the concerns, Jenkins took them to the Village President and chair of the Village Plan Commission Dean Wolter, who said the project is "very much in its infancy."

"I can understand it from the landowner's use but I also understand from the people that surround it because this is first glance; they look out of their windows every day they have a certain view of being out of the country and this would dramatically change that," said Wolter.

He also said that because the land that would be used for this project is privately owned, it does not need to be re-zoned. Therefore, public comment is not required for this project to be approved.

However, Wolter said that the commission is allowing public comment.

Wolter also gave Jenkins a physical copy of the letter that he said was sent out putting neighbors on notice.

"We sent a notice to the Town of Germantown clerk to let them know that it would be on our agenda, We also sent notices to 50 people that are 1,000 feet around that particular land that is around the proposed solar field."

He said that because there is both a Village and a Town of Germantown, there may have been miscommunication to residents. Regardless, Schlehlein shares this message to village and town leaders, in unity with dozens of neighbors: "Put the brakes on. Don't shove this through so quickly. You need to hear our concerns."

The Village of Germantown Plan Commission is set to meet again on November 11th at 6:30 p.m.

If you have a story you'd like Lighthouse Reporter Ryan Jenkins to look into, e-mail him at Ryan.Jenkins@TMJ4.com

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error