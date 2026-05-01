MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's Fire and Police Commission is pushing the Milwaukee Police Department to dramatically restrict its pursuit policy, giving Chief Jeffrey Norman 10 more days to approve or reject the proposed changes.

An internal memo obtained by Lighthouse Investigative Reporter Ben Jordan outlines two major recommendations. The first would prohibit officers from chasing drivers for "reckless driving that is observed after an attempted traffic stop." The second would require the department to terminate pursuits if officers believe continuing the chase would "increase the danger to the public."

MPD data shows nine people died last year in police chases, and 76 percent of all pursuits in 2025 were for reckless driving.

Watch: Fire and Police Commission pushes MPD to restrict reckless driving chases, puts Chief on the clock to respond

Fire and Police Commission pushes MPD to restrict reckless driving chases

Retired MPD Detective Eric Draeger spent decades on the force and says he chased dozens of fleeing drivers. Draeger said the proposed changes would eliminate the department's ability to pursue reckless drivers entirely.

"Entirely. It's less a policy and more a surrender flag to the reckless drivers," Draeger said.

TMJ4 Retired MPD Detective Eric Draeger.

Draeger said the practical effect would be significant.

"When you make it so you can't stop a car for reckless driving, all they have to do is drive away. More criminals drive away," Draeger said.

Draeger believes this is arguably the FPC's most significant effort to change MPD's chase policy since the civilian oversight body forced MPD to start chasing reckless drivers in 2017.

The push comes after years of families speaking out about losing loved ones in Milwaukee police pursuits.

"It seemed like it was one main goal and they got it, but then at what cost? My son's life and his future?" Shanita Hill said during an interview on February 26.

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"It throws you into the reality of how dangerous this is," Jazmen Fair told TMJ4 back in January.

"Is it worth it? How many more people are going to die?" Dottie Hacket said after her son was killed in 2023.

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The FPC's recommendations are not binding. The civilian oversight body no longer has the authority to set MPD policy due to Act 12. That power rests with the chief. However, the FPC said if Norman rejects the suggestions, it will bring "the matter to the Common Council." Alderpersons can force MPD policy changes if passed on a two-thirds vote.

MPD declined an interview request but sent a statement saying the department "is carefully reviewing the FPC's recommendations."

The FPC is also recommending that MPD publicly release video of all future chases that result in death or serious injuries.

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