Families of crash victims gather for vigil near 50th and Oklahoma; neighbors concerned about reckless driving

MILWAUKEE — A lane closure on eastbound traffic near 50th and Oklahoma served as a poignant reminder for the community on Friday as friends and family gathered to honor the lives of three individuals who lost their lives in a tragic crash on June 20, 2024.

Larae Brossman, a former high school teacher of crash victim Justin Reinke, shared her deep connection to him.

“He was one of my knuckleheads. My knucklehead,” she said.

Justin’s mother, Mary Giemza-Reinke, also spoke about the importance of the gathering.

“They would be happy we're doing this for them because you know it was an accident and an accident's an accident,” she said, emphasizing that the day was dedicated to remembering her son and the others who died in the crash.

TMJ4 News

According to police reports, the crash was caused when a speeding driver lost control of their vehicle, a frequent concern for residents in the area.

Randy Overmyer, who lives near 50th and Hampton, talked with TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins about the dangerous driving in the area.

“There have been two cars that have landed in my front yard already.” He said. He says he is often witnessing crashes on this stretch of Oklahoma Avenue. “They come through here at all hours of the day and night at very high speeds. It's very dangerous,” he added.

Watch: Families of crash victims gather for vigil near 50th and Oklahoma; neighbors raise concerns about reckless driving

Vigil for reckless driving victims

Data from Milwaukee County's vehicle collision dashboard shows that since 2019, 18 people have been injured and three have died along this two-block stretch of Oklahoma near 50th Street.

Overmyer expressed hope that Friday's gathering would raise awareness.

“Just slow down and be courteous. This is not a racetrack," he said.

As families continue to grieve from their devastating losses, Giemza-Reinke offered a heartfelt piece of advice: “Just keep your babies close. That's all I can tell you. Just keep your babies close to you because you never know when they're gonna never come back.”

The lane closure was set to lift by 8 p.m. Friday night.

