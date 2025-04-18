'Expert Fun Finder' reveals how you can save on Easter celebrations amid rising costs

As Easter approaches, families are facing higher costs for traditional holiday items from eggs to ham. Local experts are sharing ways to celebrate without emptying your wallet.

Erin Guenterberg, who runs an online resource guide for families in Southeastern Wisconsin, says affordability is top of mind for her audience.

"I am the expert fun finder at Lake Country Family Fun," she said with a smile. Guenterberg has been connecting families with communities in the greater Waukesha County area since 2016.

She recommends taking advantage of community Easter egg hunts as a budget-friendly alternative to hosting your own.

"We are recommending a lot of community Easter egg hunts. There are community ones that are low-cost, free to attend," Guenterberg said.

These events often include additional activities that provide more value for families.

"Maybe they have a breakfast associated with it, maybe it's located at a park. So you can go, you can do the Easter egg hunt, you can get your pictures with the Easter bunny, and you can play," she explained.

Finding the best egg prices

For those planning to dye eggs or prepare Easter brunch, shopping around for the best prices can lead to significant savings.

Experts with the "Krazy Coupon Lady" break down egg prices weekly on social media. Their recent comparison found:

Trader Joe's had the cheapest eggs at 29 cents per egg

Sam's Club followed at 39 cents per egg

Walmart and Aldi at 41 cents per egg

Target at 42 cents per egg

Affordable alternatives to traditional ham

Many shoppers are also searching for ways to serve a special Easter dinner without the high cost of premium ham.

Registered dietitian Kayla Pasquale suggests considering alternatives to expensive spiral-cut hams.

"Different slices you can add to your spread instead of doing a spiral ham, that often packs in a lot of sugar as well," Pasquale said.

Turkey can also be a more affordable protein option for the holiday meal.

For those who prefer sticking with tradition, Walmart claims you can host eight people for less than six dollars per person if you follow the store's suggested holiday spread.

