WATERFORD — A yearlong TMJ4 Lighthouse investigation found 138 current and former law enforcement officers "flagged" for alleged credibility concerns across 10 southeastern Wisconsin counties.

One of those officers is Sarah Polka, who is Brady-flagged in multiple counties according to documents and information provided by district attorneys’ offices. Polka’s Brady status must be disclosed to defendants when Polka is involved in a criminal investigation due to U.S. Supreme Court ruling called Brady v. Maryland.

The Racine County district attorney says she added Polka to her Brady list after concluding that Polka was untruthful during an investigation involving her adult son. The Village of Lannon's police chief says Polka resigned — one day after TMJ4 asked about her employment status. But Polka still works as an officer in the Town of Waterford, where the police chief defends her.

TMJ4 Sarah Polka — Waterford Police Dept.

Waterford Police Chief Timothy O’Neill says Polka's Brady case came down to one word: estranged.

"It is defining estranged. And whether or not estranged means no contact, some contact, a lot of contact, and how involved families are with one another until they are not," Waterford Police Chief Timothy O'Neill said.

O'Neill said it's important to know that two investigating agencies reached opposite conclusions.

"I don't think she knew anything at the time, which is what she told them," O'Neill said when asked whether he believes Polka was truthful with investigators in Muskego.

Inside the Muskego investigation

Body camera video takes viewers inside the Muskego police station to a phone call in April 2024.

"Hi, this is Sarah Polka," Polka said.

On one end was a Muskego officer investigating a hit-and-run in which Polka's son was a suspect at the time.

"I was calling in regard to the crash your son was in last year," the officer said. Polka responded, "That you guys assumed and have already been judge and jury, but yeah, go ahead."

A year into that Muskego investigation, Polka said, "Yeah, I'm just not going to get involved."

It all started with a March 2023 crash on North Cape Road. Pictures obtained by TMJ4 show a destroyed construction trailer and a mangled storage facility — but no vehicle.

Obtained through the Muskego Police Department's open records division Crash scene in March 2023

Between surveillance video — which Muskego police say is no longer in their possession — and parts found smashed at the scene, police ultimately narrowed their search to a red Dodge Ram co-registered to Polka and her son and went to Polka's home.

TMJ4 was unable to obtain body camera video of that encounter. When TMJ4's Ben Jordan made the request, the Muskego Police Department said it had already been deleted from their system because it's past their video evidence retention period.

An officer wrote in a police report that the truck was nowhere to be found on the property, and:

"Sarah explained to me that her relationship with {her son} is estranged, and he does not currently reside with her … but rather with his girlfriend. Due to their relationship being estranged, Sarah does not know who {her son's} girlfriend is, nor where she resides."

Obtained through the Muskego Police Dept. via an open records request Bill of sale

Polka's son later claimed to police he sold the truck a few weeks before the crash and provided a handwritten bill of sale as proof. Once again, a Muskego police spokesperson says body camera footage is no longer available showing that conversation due to the department's retention timeframe.

Obtained through Muskego PD via an open records request Polka truck image

Questions about the word "estranged"

A search of Polka's son's phone records raised questions about her description of their relationship. Remember, Muskego police say she used the word estranged.

A Muskego investigator wrote: "Sarah's number appeared 179 times, which I believe is contrary to an estranged relationship."

Those calls were all made over two weeks, starting one day before the crash, according to the phone records obtained by Muskego investigators.

Muskego police documents show investigators found four of those calls between Polka and her son’s cell phone numbers were placed the morning of the crash — including one that lasted 84 seconds — hours before Muskego officers first spoke with Polka.

An officer wrote: "These phone records clearly indicate that {Polka} lied to me when I questioned her in regard to her recent contact and communication with {her son}, and I do not find the phone call on 3/26/23 at 4:35 a.m. coincidental as the suspect vehicle was last seen traveling … towards the Polka residence, minutes after the crash occurred."

TMJ4 Muskego police investigator quote from police report

A Muskego investigator added, "I believe {Polka's son} was in fact at least inside the red Dodge pickup truck involved in the hit-and-run crash."

Polka declined TMJ4's on-camera interview request, and efforts to reach her son were unsuccessful. No criminal charges were filed, which is why TMJ4 isn't naming Polka’s son.

Police documents state he instead received two municipal citations — one for "Failing to Notify Police of a Vehicular Accident" — another for "Hit and Run-Property Adjacent to the Highway."

District Attorney Patricia Hanson declined TMJ4's interview request but confirmed in an email she added Polka to Racine County's Brady list in March 2025 — two years after the crash — "because of a finding I made based on her lack of honesty during a police investigation where her son was {a} suspect."

TMJ4 Racine Co. DA Patricia Hanson

A second agency reaches a different conclusion.

"You look at this incident, and there are many questions that arise as to why the gap, why it happened, when it happened," O'Neill said.

TMJ4 Waterford Police Chief Timothy O'Neill

Less than a month after the DA's decision, Waterford requested an outside investigation by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office — in part to determine who made calls from Polka's phone on the morning of the crash, and why.

"Sarah said the phone is often kept on their counter inside the home. Sarah stated that her other sons still live at home and would receive and make business-related phone calls on her phone," the Kenosha County findings state.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office report says Polka's son — who was once the suspect — told investigators his brother "may have used Sarah's phone at times." But Kenosha County investigators did not confirm that, according to the "findings of fact."

In this report, a lieutenant wrote, "I have not been able to speak with that son, and he has not returned my calls. At this time, I cannot confirm if {that son} used {Polka}'s phone to make or receive calls on the morning of {the crash}."

The investigation found "no evidence proving that {Polka} lied to Muskego Police investigators."

"This is based off of that word and whether or not the number of calls coming in and out to any one person fits that definition," O'Neill said.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office declined TMJ4's interview request.

"I can't speculate as to anything that happened or why he wasn't called. I can go off of what the investigation or the internal did," O'Neill said when asked why Polka’s son, who wasn’t a suspect, was never interviewed to rule out that he made the call.

Still on the lists, still on the job

Despite that finding, TMJ4’s Lighthouse investigation found that Polka remains on Brady lists in Racine and Waukesha counties.

When asked whether Polka's Brady status has ever been deemed admissible in court by a judge as exculpatory evidence, O'Neill said, "That I don't know." Asked if it had affected any cases she's been involved in, he said, "I know that items have been sent back from the DA's office to have other officers relook at evidence or do work on, yes."

After this interview, O'Neill told Lighthouse reporter Ben Jordan that he followed up with the DA to learn she declined to prosecute one criminal case because of Polka's involvement.

"I'd say look at the career and path of Officer Polka. She spent 25 years in Milwaukee, and there was nothing there that raised concern," O'Neill said when asked why she still carries a badge and a gun in Waterford.

O'Neill urges the Waterford community to trust the town's only active Brady list officer.

"I think I want to stand up for the process. I do think she is a great officer and I want to stand up for her as well," O'Neill said. "It's solely based on one person's opinion as to what had happened."

Ultimately, O'Neill hopes Polka's case raises questions about how Brady decisions are made.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error