WALWORTH CO. — TMJ4's Duty to Disclose special investigation took the Lighthouse team to Walworth County, where TMJ4 faced more resistance getting records than in any other county it investigated across southeastern Wisconsin.

Allegations of untruthfulness, bias, or crimes must be disclosed to defense attorneys in every criminal case a Brady-flagged officer investigates. It's required due to the 1963 U.S. Supreme Court ruling Brady v. Maryland.

"This is one of those things when we're talking about people's life and liberty," said Kevin Smith, a Walworth County state public defender.

TMJ4 State Public Defender Kevin Smith

For TMJ4’s Lighthouse team, finding out the names and allegations against 28 Brady-flagged officers in Walworth County wasn't as simple as requesting a Brady list.

The same day TMJ4 investigative reporter Ben Jordan asked for it in September 2025, District Attorney Zeke Wiedenfeld told Jordan his office "does not compile or maintain a Brady list."

But Wiedenfeld's office is required to disclose those credibility concerns for criminal cases, so TMJ4 requested the Brady referral letters instead.

Nine months after TMJ4's initial request, hundreds of documents arrived in the mail, without guidance showing which records belonged to which officer.

In an email, Wiedenfeld said he could not "have (his) staff convert them into a digital format."

TMJ4 Brady records provided by Walworth Co DA

More than a year after TMJ4's initial request, Wiedenfeld provided the records separated by officer and confirmed the Walworth County portion of our database below was accurate. He continued to decline TMJ4's on-camera interview requests, so Jordan approached him outside court in October.

"DA Wiedenfeld, I know you declined our interview request, but people are going to want to hear directly from you about your Brady process," TMJ4 Lighthouse Reporter Ben Jordan asked. "I have some victims I have to meet with right now, so I can't right now," Wiedenfeld replied.

TMJ4 TMJ4 reporter Ben Jordan (left), DA Zeke Wiedenfeld (right)

Wiedenfeld's records release came with a disclaimer: "My office does not make those determinations on whether allegations of dishonesty are founded or unfounded.”

Instead, Wiedenfeld says he leaves that decision up to a judge.

"Walworth County, if it's an officer that they know of who has an issue, they just provide it to us," Public Defender Smith said.

Smith says he supports erring on the side of disclosure. He tells Jordan that Brady disclosure ultimately affected two criminal cases in which he defended.

"One of them, they chose not to call the officer, and so that was part of the not guilty verdict and then in one," Smith said. "The entire defense was this officer is not credible."

TMJ4 found Walworth County has the most Brady-flagged officers out of the ten counties it investigated, outside of Milwaukee County. Of the 28 in Walworth County, 24 involve allegations related to untruthfulness, integrity, or credibility. Four are flagged for alleged crimes. Two remain on the force according to law enforcement agencies across the county.

TMJ4 found one is active Village of Sharon officer Casey Apker, flagged in Walworth and Kenosha counties, where District Attorney Xavier Solis was hesitant to talk about individual officers.

"So I don't want to comment too much on this one," said Xavier Solis, the Kenosha County district attorney. "If he's on the Brady list for two counties, then, I guess it's moderate."

TMJ4 Kenosha Co. DA Xavier Solis

Records from the Kenosha Police Department obtained by TMJ4 show Apker was fired in 2014. Internal documents cite allegations that he harassed a female coworker.

In 2017, district attorney documents show the acting Town of Geneva Police Department sent a Brady referral letter to the DA. In that letter, the chief wrote that Apker "knowingly submitt[ed] a report with false information."

Sharon’s police chief declined TMJ4's interview request, but internal records show he questioned Apker's Brady status in 2020. His internal file says the former Geneva chief stated, "Casey should not have received a Brady Letter."

Provided to TMJ4 through via an open records request Sgt. Casey Apker -- Sharon PD

Apker has not responded to TMJ4's multiple interview requests.

"Do you think someone who is on two Brady lists should remain in law enforcement?" Jordan asked Solis.

"I do not have an answer on that just because that's not my role," Solis said.

The DA's role is tracking Brady officers, but they can do so however they want, as long as it's disclosed in court.

"Even in my region, which covers four counties, all 4 offices do it differently," Smith said.

Smith believes there should be uniformity. He says if he were running a district attorney's office, here's how he'd track Brady officers: "If I'm handling information like that, I'm gonna be just keeping an Excel spreadsheet and then logging where this information is being kept, who it involves, and then I will be doing my own internal review of what cases have this officer involved in it," Smith said.

What to know about the Brady 'flagged' officers list:

TMJ4’s expanded Duty to Disclose investigation found that only some of the ten counties our Lighthouse team investigated maintain physical Brady lists. In contrast, others track what they call Brady ‘flagged’ officers in individual case files.

TMJ4 learned that underlying allegations can range from allegedly lying about a fake I.D. to criminal offenses.

However, just because an officer is listed in our database does not mean he or she was necessarily charged with a crime or had a substantiated internal violation.

Information on our process for gathering information for all ten counties and what district attorneys provided can be found below this database:

TMJ4 TMJ4 Brady list database

Walworth County Brady ‘Flagged’ Officers

District Attorney Zeke Wiedenfeld originally denied TMJ4’s open records request on Sept. 15, 2025, saying his office ‘does not compile or maintain a Brady list’. Instead, he told Jordan that his office maintains records for individual officers who are considered Brady ‘flagged’ in Walworth County.

TMJ4 then filed a separate open records request on the same day fall “letters for current and former officers who have documented instances of dishonesty.”

8 months after our request, the DA provided Brady ‘flag’ referral letters sent to the DA by law enforcement agencies — along with Brady disclosure records Walworth County prosecutors are required to provide defense attorneys in criminal cases.

“These records/letters contain references to potential instances of dishonesty or issues of credibility that my office has received,” DA Wiedenfeld said in an email on June 4, 2026.

Wiedenfeld said his office does not make a determination on whether allegations of dishonesty are founded or unfounded.

“Those determinations, in a ‘Brady’ context, are made by the courts on a case-by-case basis,” DA Wiedenfeld told Jordan.

DA Wiedenfeld confirmed on Oct. 13, 2026, that the information in the Walworth County portion of our database is ‘all consistent with the records we provided’.

TMJ4 reached out to individual law enforcement agencies and utilized a Wisconsin Department of Justice database to determine whether Brady List officers in Walworth County still work for the same department. Two departments have yet to provide that information regarding a total of three officers.

Dodge County Brady List

Dodge County District Attorney Andrea Will provided her office’s Brady list two days after TMJ4’s open records request on Sept. 17, 2025. It contained officers’ names, agencies, and the dates they were added.

TMJ4 followed up to find out the Brady allegation against officers listed.

DA Will provided that information for all but two officers who were placed on the list by a former district attorney 12 years ago. DA Will confirmed on Oct. 6, 2026, that “all of the information that you have listed on the list is correct.”

TMJ4 reached out to individual law enforcement agencies to find out whether Dodge County Brady List officers still work for the same department.

Fond du Lac County Brady ‘Flagged’ Officers

Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney fulfilled our records request on August 6, 2026, for Brady ‘flag’ referral letters and emails sent to the DA by law enforcement agencies.

In an interview on Oct. 20, 2026, DA Toney told TMJ4 that he doesn’t need to maintain a physical Brady List because his office uses a computer-based ‘case management system’ that alerts Walworth County prosecutors when a Brady ‘flagged’ officer is involved in a criminal case.

Toney provided a disclaimer with his response to our open records request, saying, “An officer or witness that is flagged does not necessarily mean that there is an honesty issue or concern about their ability to testify but may relate to other matters that require disclosure.

DA Toney verified the names, agencies, and allegations for Brady ‘flagged’ officers in Fond du Lac County following the interview with TMJ4’s Ben Jordan on Oct. 20, 2026.

TMJ4 reached out to individual law enforcement agencies and utilized a Wisconsin Department of Justice database to determine whether Brady List officers in Fond du Lac County still work for the same department.

Jefferson County Brady ‘Flagged’ Officers

Jefferson County District Attorney Monica Hall denied TMJ4’s original records request on August 13, 2026.

“The Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office does not keep a ‘list’ or an email folder because that is not what is required for us to be in compliance with that case law,” she wrote in an email to Jordan.

TMJ4 filed a separate open records request for Brady referral notifications sent to Hall’s office by law enforcement agencies. In October 2026, Hall provided the names of two officers who are Brady ‘flagged’ in Jefferson County — along with their former law enforcement agencies, employment statuses at those departments, allegations and the month and year both officers were added.

“In reality, what needs to change is the availability of this information statewide so that flagged officers can’t just change jurisdictions and thwart this important rule of discovery,” Hall wrote to Jordan.

Kenosha County Brady List

Kenosha County District Attorney Xavier Solis fulfilled our initial open records request for his office’s Brady list in just a few hours on Sept. 15, 2025. It included officers’ names and some of their employment statuses.

The Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office provided an updated list on July 1, 2026, showing 11 names were added since Sept. 15, 2025.

District Attorney Solis verified Kenosha County's portion of our database were correct on Nov. 11, 2026.

TMJ4 reached out to individual law enforcement agencies in Kenosha County to find out whether Brady List officers still work for the same department.

Ozaukee County Brady ‘Flagged’ Officers

Ozaukee County District Attorney Benjamin Lindsay originally declined our open records request for his office’s Brady List. In his response, Lindsay wrote, “We have historically had very few officers that would require this designation. Practically speaking, maintaining one master list is not necessary or effective in this county.”

TMJ4 informed Lindsay that the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office released its Brady List in 2024 after consulting with the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Open Records Division.

Lindsay responded, saying, “I’m not sure that I agree with Milwaukee’s perspective that this is subject to open records.”

10 months after our initial request on Sept. 15, 2025, Lindsay provided a list of Brady ‘flagged’ officers on July 16, 2026. It shows the officers, law enforcement agencies, employment status at those agencies, Brady ‘flag’ allegations, and the date they were added.

Lindsay informed Jordan on Oct. 27, 2026, that he had updated the department listed next to one of the officers’ names.

Racine County Brady List

Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson fulfilled our initial request for her office’s Brady list on Sept. 11, 2025. Hanson provided names and the agencies where they are currently or formerly employed.

TMJ4 followed up to request the Brady allegations against each officer. Hanson provided those details via email.

On Oct. 14, 2026, DA Hanson alerted Jordan that she had added two officers to her office’s Brady List. DA Hanson provided specific dates when officers were added to her Brady List on Nov. 10, 2026.

TMJ4 reached out to individual law enforcement agencies and utilized a Wisconsin Department of Justice database to determine whether Brady List officers in Racine County still work for the same department.

Urmanski provided years when each officer was added to his office’s Brady List on Nov. 10, 2026.

Sheboygan County Brady List

Sheboygan County District Attorney Joel Urmanski provided TMJ4 with the names on his Brady list within minutes of our initial open records request on Sept. 15, 2025. It included names and employment statuses.

On June 30, 2026, DA Urmanski informed Jordan that he had added another officer to his office’s Brady List.

By Oct. 2, 2026, Urmanski informed TMJ4 that he had added two officers to his list.

Urmanski confirmed the agencies and employment statuses where those officers are currently or formerly employed.

He also verified the allegation for officers on Oct. 2, 2026.

Washington County Brady List

Washington County District Attorney Barry Braatz told TMJ4 on Sept. 24, 2025, that he "received {TMJ4’s} request and will respond as soon as possible."

DA Braatz provided Jordan with a list of Brady officers 8 months later on May 29, 2026. It included the officers’ names, law enforcement agencies, employment status, and allegation.

DA Braatz provided the years when three officers were Brady flagged in Washington County, but he told Jordan on Nov. 11, 2026 he was unable to determine when three others were added because it happened during a previous administration. Braatz confirmed the information in the Washington County portion of our database is accurate as of Nov. 11, 2026.

Waukesha County Brady ‘Flagged’ Officers

Waukesha County District Attorney Lesli Boese provided TMJ4 with Brady ‘flag’ referrals on Oct. 13, 2025. Those documents include Brady ‘flag’ referrals from law enforcement agencies — or Brady disclosure material that’s provided to defense attorneys in criminal cases.

A spokesperson for the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office verified that the names and agencies listed in the Waukesha County portion of TMJ4’s database were ‘still accurate and up to date’ as of Oct. 20, 2026. However, the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office told TMJ4 in the same email, saying, “Unfortunately, DA Boese does not have the time to go through each packet to narrow down the basis for the Brady determination.”

TMJ4 found the allegations of untruthfulness against each officer in the documents provided by the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office.

Those documents also show the date each Brady referral letter was sent by law enforcement agencies with the exception of one. The DA’s office says their copy of that document for one officer in particular does not include a date. Therefore, TMJ4’s database states ‘Unknown by DA’ for the date that officer was ‘flagged’.

TMJ4 reached out to individual law enforcement agencies and utilized a Wisconsin Department of Justice database to determine whether Brady ‘flagged’ officers in Waukesha County still work for the same department.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error