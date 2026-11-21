GRAFTON — A former Grafton police officer who was Brady-flagged for alleged untruthfulness in Ozaukee County has voluntarily turned over disciplinary records to TMJ4 that he had fought in court to keep private.

Our Lighthouse investigative team learned through court records that Urs Brechbuehler is the only current or former Brady-flagged officer in southeastern Wisconsin who’s sued their former employer to block TMJ4 from reviewing their disciplinary history during our year-long Duty to Disclose investigation.

Provided to TMJ4 via an open records request Former Grafton Officer Urs Brechbuehler

TMJ4 first reported on Brechbuehler’s effort to keep his disciplinary history out of the public eye on November 15 and 16. Three days later, Brechbuehler changed course and provided Lighthouse with those records through an attorney.

The attorney also included rebuttal letters Brechbuehler wrote in response to past discipline and a written reprimand.

Brechbuehler, his attorney, and the Grafton police chief declined TMJ4’s requests for on-camera interviews.

Brechbuehler's lawyer sent Lighthouse the 64-page disciplinary report on Thursday. Grafton’s police chief confirmed it contains the disciplinary records he was preparing to send to Lighthouse reporter Ben Jordan to fulfill our open records request.

What started as a traffic stop for an illegible plate on April 9, 2026, in Grafton turned into suspicions of operating under the influence.

Brechbuehler claimed on body camera video that driver Andrew Wieland had bloodshot, glassy eyes, a strong odor of intoxicants, and difficulty maintaining his balance — something Wieland disputes.

"Were you drinking that morning?" Jordan asked.

"Absolutely not," Wieland replied.

“Why would he say he smelled alcohol on your breath then?" Jordan asked.

"Because I think he saw that I had it in the car and figured, ' Let's mess with this guy for today. Because I was displaying absolutely no signs of that," Wieland said.

TMJ4 Driver Andrew Wieland

Wieland told officers that leg injuries would make it impossible for him to pass a standardized field sobriety test, known as an SFST.

Body camera footage audio shows dispatchers told Brechbuehler an officer specially trained in seated sobriety tests was an hour away.

On body camera video, the on-scene officer-in-charge can be heard telling Brechbuehler it’s time to make a decision.

"We've got to release him or do a field sobriety test. We can't just hold him forever," the officer-in-charge said.

"No, we're not, we're not," Brechbuehler replied.

Police records obtained by TMJ4 through the Grafton Police Department show Brechbuehler entered a computer-aided dispatch note that read "No SFST per 813" — with 813 representing the officer-in-charge. The stop ended with Wieland released on a verbal warning.

That same day, personnel records show Brechbuehler was placed under internal investigation after writing in a police report about the traffic stop: "In compliance with the direction of the officer-in-charge, no Standardized Field Sobriety or Additional Impairment Tests were conducted..."

But the disciplinary report says the officer-in-charge told a supervisor that "he never instructed Officer Brechbuehler not to perform SFSTs."

The internal investigation concluded: "By allowing a suspected impaired driver to get behind the wheel of a motor vehicle and drive away, Officer Brechbuehler endangered the safety of motorists on the roadway."

Disciplinary documents show Grafton’s assistant police chief recommended termination. Records show Brechbuehler instead voluntarily resigned, and prosecutor records show he was placed on the Ozaukee County Brady list in July.

Months earlier, in December 2025, disciplinary records show Brechbuehler had been warned: "Any future untruthful statements, particularly during administrative investigations, will likely result in immediate termination."

According to the disciplinary report, that December 2025 reprimand included allegations that Brechbuehler made misleading statements about training request approvals and a false statement in a written complaint against a sergeant.

In his written rebuttal to the chief, Brechbuehler contends the statements characterized as inconsistent were made in good faith, based on his recollection of events months earlier. He argues the disciplinary records "repeatedly conflate disputed judgment with dishonesty."

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