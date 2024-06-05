Drivers and auto shop owners share frustrations over emissions testing

It's something that every driver has to deal with — getting an emissions test. You need it to renew your license plate.

In 2012, all nine emissions testing centers in southeastern Wisconsin were closed as the task was shifted to mechanics and car dealerships.

It was supposed to be more convenient and rev up local businesses but frustrated drivers and auto shop owners say it's not working

"We were actually the one the state relied on the most for the toughest emissions-related problems," recalled Harrison Keyes, the owner of Jerry's Automotive Service.

That changed in December of last year when the shop stopped offering emissions testing. "I finally got to the point where I decided this wasn't for us anymore," Keyes said.

Jerry's was one of the first auto shops to sign up for the state-run program in 2012 and eventually, Keyes says, they were testing an average of 80 cars a day. "That was really cutting into meeting our deadlines for our customers."

A lot of work, for little cash. "They're paying us $2.00 a car to test them, which is what it was from the start," he added pointing out that there's been no increase in 12 years.

The state pays a third-party contractor, Opus Inspections, $3.5 million a year to operate Wisconsin's emissions testing program.

Auto shop owners aren't the only ones who have trouble navigating the inspection program. "It can be very frustrating," said Alice Spears, a driver in need of an emissions test. "There's definitely not enough places, there used to be a bunch of them everywhere, different locations that were nearer on my side of town." She added that testing is often only offered on certain days and at specific times.

TMJ4 News found the online database used by drivers to locate a testing site is out of date after calling all the emissions inspection facilities listed in the Milwaukee area. Several didn't answer or said they weren't currently offering testing.

When the independent test sites launched in 2012 there were 200 in southeastern Wisconsin, and currently, the database displays 176.

Opus recently opened two standalone emissions testing sites in Oak Creek and Brown Deer.

TMJ4's Andrea Albers sat down with an Opus representative and asked why the decision was made to open two central testing sites. "Is it because there aren't enough private businesses that are willing to do the testing?" she questioned. "No, not at all, actually. From my understanding the state, and we partner with them, was really looking to provide some more motorist convenience," responded Mike Daury a program manager with Opus.

The state's Department of Transportation oversees the Wisconsin Vehicle Inspection Program and tells TMJ4 that Opus is doing a great job. But not everyone shares that feeling. "I had tried for years, talking with this company, letting them know the things we need," said Keyes. "Trying to get things where we need to be, and they haven't budged a little bit."

Andrea asked Daury about the pay rate concerns during their discussion. "What would you say to some of these repair shop owners who say that $2 per emissions test is not enough to stay in the program?" she asked.

"First of all, it was never meant to be a profit business with the $2.00 test, it's a marketing program," Daury replied. "These stations, and some of our best ones, are testing thousands of cars every month and they're building their customer base and many of them are very loyal."

He went on to point out that shops can earn an additional $4 for every driver who renews their license plate on the spot.

Daury also said that the online database to find an emissions test is audited daily. The DOT also said the website is frequently audited. When TMJ4 pointed out the discrepancies, one listing was taken down.

