Door nearly ripped off at car wash, now Kenosha couple can't get their car back

A Kenosha couple has been paying for a car they haven't been able to use for two months after an accident at an Arizona car wash left their vehicle damaged and now stuck in storage in Illinois.

Scott and Karin Baskin's Subaru Ascent was damaged when a door was nearly ripped off during what should have been a routine car wash visit in Arizona.

"You get out of your car and they drive it in for you," Karin said.

Instead of seeing their car emerge clean from the wash, they were approached by a manager with bad news.

"He goes, 'Uh — we had a little accident.' So he took me outside, and uh, it was a big accident," Scott said.

While the car wash quickly arranged repairs and provided a rental car, the couple has hit a roadblock getting their vehicle back to Wisconsin.

The repairs are complete, but as the Subaru was being transported to Wisconsin, the Baskins were asked to pay more than $1,000 for delivery.

"I kept getting phone calls from the transport company wanting to drop the car off Fourth of July, and they wanted cash on delivery," Scott said.

Concerned they might not be reimbursed, the couple didn't pay, and the transport company moved their Subaru to storage in Lockport, Illinois, where it has remained for two weeks.

The Baskins say communication with the insurance company, which should be covering the entire cost, has been difficult.

"Last communication was that they needed an invoice from whomever is transporting our car up here before they can make payment," Karin said.

When TMJ4 contacted Nexus Auto Transport to verify the invoice had been sent, a representative confirmed: "Yes, I did. I'm just looking for an email so I can assure [you] on that part."

TMJ4 also reached out to the insurance company, which can now issue payment.

The transport company told TMJ4 that once payment is received, the car will be released and delivered to Kenosha, possibly as soon as today or tomorrow.

If delivery doesn't happen, the Baskins, who are leasing the vehicle, may need to involve Subaru. They can also file a formal complaint with the state's insurance commissioner or consumer protection agency — options available to anyone facing a similar situation.

"I'm hoping that this week sometime, I will get my car, which I really am not holding my breath to be honest," Karin said.

