MILWAUKEE — Negotiations between the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) and the union representing its drivers, mechanics, and other workers faced a setback on Friday when the union overwhelmingly rejected a proposed one-year contract.

The Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 998 voted 91% against the contract, just weeks after its members expressed a strong willingness to strike, with a vote showing 98% support for potential work stoppage.

For many transit riders, the idea of a strike raises significant concerns.

Jacquez Jewett, who relies on the bus for transportation, expressed his worries about the ongoing negotiations.

TMJ4 News Jacquez Jewett relies on the bus for transportation. He worries about what a strike would mean for his day-to-day life, if one were to happen.

“Right now, I don't have a car, so they are my only transportation to where I got to go,” he said. “I do take the bus to go everywhere. I take it to go get my kids, I take it to go to work, and I take it anywhere I go — to go have fun.”

Watch: County transit riders concerned about the possibility of a strike as union rejects contract offer

County transit riders concerned about the possibility of a strike as union rejects contract offer

Lauren Cronin, another regular transit rider, echoed these sentiments, highlighting the potential disruption a strike could bring to her daily routine.

“That would definitely impact my ability to get to work, it's how I get to downtown every day,” she said, adding that she would likely have to explore alternative transportation options or pay for parking.

TMJ4 News Lauren Cronin relies on the bus for transportation. She worries what a strike would mean for her day-to-day routine, if one were to happen.

The union's rejection of the contract comes at a critical time for MCTS, which is grappling with a $10.4 million budget deficit and plans to cut 20,000 service hours.

This follows the recent resignation of the transit system’s top administrator, Julie Esch.

In light of the union's vote, MCTS leaders expressed disappointment but affirmed their commitment to reaching a fair agreement.

In a statement, the transit system said, "We’re disappointed that a contract has not been reached, but we respect the rights of our employees. Our goal hasn’t changed—we want a fair, sustainable agreement for our bus operators, mechanics, and cleaner/tankers that allows us to keep MCTS running smoothly for the riders who depend on us. We look forward to continuing talks with the Union."

As the situation unfolds, riders like Jewett and Cronin hope for a swift resolution that avoids a strike.

“They shouldn't go on strike. I hope they do get their contract and I hope it does pass," said Jewett.

"Power to ya, I hope you get a good deal. And, hopefully quickly so that we're not super impacted but definitely support them trying to use their right as a union," said Cronin.

TMJ4 News did reach out to the ATU for an interview on Monday, but did not hear back in time for our deadline.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error