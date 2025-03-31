Civil trial begins for MPD officer who ran over suspect during pursuit

MILWAUKEE — Dash camera video TMJ4's Lighthouse team first aired last month is now at the center of a civil trial that began on Monday.

Ravid Smith sued the City of Milwaukee and the Milwaukee police officer who ran over him during a high-speed chase.

During jury selection, dozens of jurors were asked if they saw TMJ4’s story about the crash and the lawsuit. Just one juror said they could not be fair and impartial after watching it. That person was dismissed before the final jury was selected.

The question the jury will decide in this civil trial is whether Milwaukee Police Officer Antonio Obregon negligently operated his squad vehicle when he ran over Smith back in May 2020.

Smith’s attorney argues that is the case. The lawyer representing Officer Obregon and the City of Milwaukee contends the incident and injuries stemmed from Smith’s negligence.

The chase that was initiated for reckless driving in a stolen van came to an end after the driver ran a stop sign at 30th and Fond du Lac and t-boned a semi-truck. Smith was the passenger in the fleeing van. He was ejected and left unconscious in the middle of the road.

Dash camera footage shows the squad that was driven by Officer Obregon briefly stop as he let his partner out to run after the suspect.

Officer Obregon then proceeded to drive forward right over Smith.

Smith was never charged in the case. He was sent to the hospital for injuries to his body and brain.

"He should have sent medical help or at least got out to help me. That's the number one thing, should have at least got out and tried to help,” Smith told TMJ4 in a story that aired on February 5.

TMJ4 Ravid Smith was run over my an MPD squad car. He survived.

An outside police agency and the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office investigated the incident and concluded that Officer Obregon wasn’t aware that he struck Smith. Officer Obregon told investigators ‘He thought it was accident debris.

Officer Obregon, Smith, and a medical expert will be called to testify at the trial.

Smith is seeking unspecified damages for pain and suffering. The trial is expected to wrap up on Thursday.

