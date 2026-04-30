City of Milwaukee inspector shot at by kids attempting to steal his car Wednesday

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A Department of Neighborhood Services (DNS) Special Enforcement Inspector was shot at by kids attempting to steal his car Wednesday, according to a spokesperson with DNS.

The incident happened near the 3200 block of W. Wisconsin Avenue around 3:30 p.m.

Milwaukee Police say they've arrested three boys, a 16-year-old, 14-year-old, and 11-year-old, after a pursuit following an attempted vehicle theft during which one of them fired a gun shot at a victim. We're now learning that victim is a city inspector.

A spokesperson for DNS said the inspector was assisting the Milwaukee Police Department with an inspection of a nuisance property, however, this incident was not related to the property inspection itself.

TMJ4 News is told that the inspector was able to move out of the line of fire and was not injured. We're told the inspector's jacket was grazed by a bullet.

Here's the full statement from DNS:

"Yesterday, while assisting the Milwaukee Police Department with an inspection of a nuisance property at 3200 W. Wisconsin Ave., a Department of Neighborhood Services Special Enforcement inspector was shot at by individuals attempting to steal his vehicle. This incident was not related to the property inspection. Fortunately, due to his quick thinking and experience, the inspector was able to move out of the line of fire and was not injured. His jacket was grazed...by gunfire. Any questions regarding the investigation or the apprehension of suspects should be directed to the Milwaukee Police Department. The City of Milwaukee and the Department of Neighborhood Services prioritize the safety and well-being of our staff. We recently conducted an in-depth training session on inspector safety, presented by the Code Enforcement Officer Safety Foundation, which addressed situations like this and other scenarios inspectors may encounter in the field. We will continue to evaluate our safety protocols and assess the need for additional training and equipment to further protect our team. At this time, the inspector’s name will not be released out of respect for his and his family’s privacy."

We have reached out to Milwaukee Police for comment and are waiting to hear back.

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