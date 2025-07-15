MILWAUKEE — A doctor has determined that a murder suspect who was released back into the community is competent to stand trial, according to a report revealed on Tuesday in Milwaukee County court.

Amando Lang, 24, is accused of stabbing Ben Christianson to death six years ago in Greenfield. His case never went to trial because he was deemed mentally incompetent.

The district attorney's office and local police were unaware Lang was living in a group home until officers responded to his mother's house last month where he was having a mental health crisis.

Watch: City, county and state leaders surprised after doctor finds released murder suspect competent to stand trial

Doctor finds released murder suspect competent to stand trial

This occurred because the county's Behavioral Health Services failed to notify the DA's office when Lang was released from an institution.

A judge revealed the doctor's findings during a hearing on Tuesday.

"Her conclusion is he is competent to proceed," said Judge David Swanson of the Milwaukee County Circuit Court.

The judge would ultimately have to decide whether Lang's criminal case can proceed, but that decision is currently on hold.

"They have a couple of options under the statute," said prosecutor Paul Tiffin.

Lang's attorney asked for more time to review the doctor's findings with Lang. From there, they will decide if they want to challenge the report or request a second opinion.

Lang never spoke during the hearing and declined to answer questions in the hallway afterward.

“Mr. Lang, a doctor found you competent. How would you feel about standing trial for first-degree intentional homicide?” Jordan asked.

Local officials expressed surprise at the doctor's determination.

"It's nice that justice seems to be back on track," said Greenfield Mayor Mike Neitski.

"I think that's going to push us in the right direction," said Milwaukee County Supervisor Kathleen Vincent.

State Representative Bob Donovan (R-Greenfield) added, "We just feel obviously that this individual is capable of extreme violence."

When asked about his hopes for the case, Donovan said, "Well, I hope that the individual is found competent and I hope that he stands trial for murder."

The doctor's report remains confidential, according to the county clerk's office. Lang is scheduled to return to court next week to resume Tuesday’s doctor’s report hearing.

This story was reported on-air by reporter Ben Jordan and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error