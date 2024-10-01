Charges referred, training is questioned after accidental shooting at high school football game

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is referring criminal charges to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's office after a 63-year-old off-duty security guard accidentally shot and injured himself during a football game at Wisconsin Lutheran High School (WLHS) on Friday.

Police say the guard is facing charges of carrying a concealed weapon and endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon.

It remains unclear what led to the shooting.

The TMJ4 Lighthouse Team is addressing parents' concerns by speaking to a local expert who trains private security guards.

"We heard the pop of the gunshot, and then I kind of looked at my husband because he is ex-military, he's a hunter," said Tracy Saugstad, who has a son in the marching band. "He nodded at me like, 'time to get down.'"

TMJ4 News ​Tracy Saugstad is a WHLS Parent who was there when the gunshot caused moments of panic on Friday, Sept. 27.

Saugstad and her family were enjoying the Friday night lights when the gunshot rang out during the third quarter of the game.

"I'm sure it was all within split seconds, but it felt like an eternity. There was a second wave of panic on the Milwaukee Lutheran side," she said, describing the moments of fear.

School officials say the off-duty security guard was not affiliated with WLHS. The guard was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

"I could not have felt stronger or more positive about—I'm going to get emotional—Wisconsin Lutheran's response to it," said Saugstad. "They kept us safe in the aftermath of that."

Now, Saugstad is left wondering how such an accident could happen if the guard was a trained professional.

TMJ4 Lighthouse reporter Ryan Jenkins took Saugstad's questions to Eddie Silas, who trains private security guards using a 36-hour course required by the state.

"Security officers, outside of actually working for the school, are not supposed to carry on school grounds, especially carrying a concealed weapon. It's not allowed," said Eddie Silas, co-owner of Prolific Arms Gun Shop and Security.

TMJ4 News Eddie Silas is the Co-Owner of Prolific Arms Gun Shop and Private Security. He trains private security guards using a state-required course.

On Monday, a WLHS spokesperson told Jenkins that the guard did not have permission from the school to bring the weapon onto school grounds.

Jenkins also reached out to Milwaukee Lutheran High School, the visiting football team’s school, to see if the security guard was affiliated with them. TMJ4 has not yet received a response.

"The chances of an accidental discharge without negligence are very unlikely," Silas said.

As more details from investigators are awaited, Silas questioned whether the weapon was being handled properly before it went off.

"Was the gun properly concealed with a holster? A holster prevents accidental discharges," he said.

Saugstad expressed gratitude to school officials and law enforcement for their fast and effective response.

"There could have been so many more injuries had they not taken control and had the right people on staff to shut down the panic," she said.

TMJ4 continues to investigate how the security guard ended up armed at the school without permission.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error