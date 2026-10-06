MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A video circulating on social media shows a terrifying confrontation involving a Bradley Tech High School student and two teens, one of whom appears to point a gun at the student's head outside the school after classes Monday.

The video, which was initially posted on TikTok and later shared across other social media platforms, captures two individuals approaching a student near the high school on Milwaukee's south side. During the encounter, one of the teens can be heard making threats while putting a gun to the student's head.

WATCH: Bradley Tech student seen with gun pointed at his head in viral social media video

"It's just wild that this is happening in broad daylight, in front of a school, on a busy street," said Mariano Aponte, whose niece attends Bradley Tech.

The video has drawn concern from parents and students who say they were shocked by what they saw.

"It's just crazy. These kids, they're out of pocket," Aponte said.

Aponte said the incident reinforces why he picks up his niece directly from school each day.

"That's exactly why she waits for me inside," he said. "I pick her up right here. I beep, I make noise, and we leave."

He urged parents to stay involved in their children's lives.

"Parents, protect your kids. Make time for your kids, talk to them, because this could've been prevented," Aponte said.

Bradley Tech senior Tink Hinton said she was unaware of the incident and hadn't seen the video.

"That's too much," Hinton said. "Nothing about that feels right."

When asked how the incident affects students leaving school, Hinton admitted she feels uneasy.

"I ain't even finna say I feel scared, but I feel like I'm a little scared," she said.

Hinton said she was surprised the incident happened near the school.

"Shocking because guns over here, around this area, they don't be letting that stuff happen over here," she said.

According to a letter sent to families, Bradley Tech's principal acknowledged the incident and said Milwaukee Police Department school resource officers (SRO) responded quickly to bring the situation under control.

The student confronted in the video was identified as a 15-year-old Bradley Tech student. Tech's principal said the other individuals involved were not students at the school.

Milwaukee police continue to investigate and are searching for unidentified suspects connected to the incident. Authorities have not confirmed whether the confrontation occurred directly on school property or how long it took school resource officers to respond.

As the investigation continues, students like Hinton say they hope the incident serves as a reminder of the need to address gun violence.

"I want to see us stop the gun violence," Hinton said. "It don't always have to be guns up."

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Milwaukee Police Department.

This story was reported on-air by Jenna Rae and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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