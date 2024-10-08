'Both of our children are miracles': Navigating in-vitro fertilization in a political year

Starting a family is a decision couples make every day. Having a baby through in vitro fertilization (IVF) can be more complicated and challenging.

About one in six couples experience infertility. It has also become a political issue.

In a Lighthouse report, Chief Political Reporter Charles Benson looks at two aspects of IVF: cost and reaching a consensus on when life begins.

Aubrey and Elsie brighten their parents’ day and take every ounce of energy to keep up with them. But becoming parents was really hard for Andrew and Kristine Sullivan Koser.

Twelve weeks into her naturally conceived pregnancy with Aubrey, Kristine was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer.

"My daughter did my first nine cycles of chemotherapy with me, and I finished the last three after I delivered her at 36 weeks," said Kristine, who is also an OB-GYN.

Through genetic testing, Kristine learned she had Li-Fraumeni syndrome, a rare inherited disorder that left her and now her daughter at a high risk of developing cancer.

Sure enough, Aubrey was later diagnosed with cancer and underwent chemotherapy.

Kristine and Andrew were determined to have another child. But plans were postponed for a second child when Kristine was diagnosed with a second form of cancer, ductal carcinoma.

"Between the chemotherapy that I went through, my cancer diagnosis, and the genetic mutation that I have, we made the decision to pursue in vitro fertilization," said Kristine.

An expensive option. On average, $15,000 to $20,000 or higher.

Insurance did not cover Kristine's costs. Ironic, she says, given her battle with cancer.

"Insurance covered my cancer costs," said Kristine. "It would not cover a thing [IVF]. Testing, treatments, nothing."

The couple turned to Doctor Ellen Hayes at Kindbody to navigate the ups and downs of IVF.

"I would say it's probably about 80% that are seeing me for a medical condition," said Dr Hayes.

Dr. Hayes knows cost is a big obstacle for families. 17 states have some type of requirement for insurance coverage - Wisconsin is not one of them, according to RESOLVE, a national infertility association.

Former President Donald Trump wants to require insurance companies to cover IVF, but specifics are vague. Vice President Kamala Harris has made women reproductive rights a central part of her campaign but no specifics on insurance coverage.

Dr. Hayes believes insurance coverage is critical.

“Just like every other medical condition," said Dr Hayes. "You can see your doctor, and you can receive treatment, and your insurance will cover that treatment."

IVF becomes political for some with what happens in the lab - where eggs and sperm are combined or fertilized to create embryos. In most cases, multiple embryos are produced but not all are viable or used.

It's at this point the question begins over when life begins.

The Alabama Supreme Court ruled this year that embryos are unborn children.

Dr. Hayes worries that the definition creates confusion.

"When they understand that this type of definition of when life begins can interfere with our ability to freeze embryos so patients can use them later in life for their second baby or third," said Dr. Hayes. "It interferes with our ability to sample cells from the embryos in order to do genetic testing to prevent terrible diseases in the children."

Twice this year, the Senate has failed to pass the IVF Act proposed to secure access for individuals and allow healthcare providers to offer in vitro fertilization treatments without restrictions.

When Kristen and Andrew successfully conceived through in vitro fertilization- no one was happier than big sister Aubrey who turns five this week.

She knew right away; that another girl was on the way.

"Both of our children are miracles? I mean, we were so excited!"

But Kristen worries other families may not enjoy that same excitement because of today's partisan politics.

"There's so many complications that can happen when trying to conceive with wanted pregnancies," said Kristine. "That it makes the ability to provide care and the emotions that go with the pregnancy very challenging to navigate."

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error