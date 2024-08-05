Bayside police chief submits retirement paperwork amid TMJ4 investigation

BAYSIDE — The Bayside police chief is retiring following a TMJ4 investigation into one of his hires.

The Bayside village manager confirms Police Chief Tom Liebenthal submitted his retirement paperwork on July 16. That’s one day after TMJ4 started asking the chief questions about the hiring of Jeremy Franke.

Sheriff’s office insiders leaked us surveillance video that shows a corrections sergeant being ambushed and stabbed on March 5 outside the Milwaukee County Jail.

It wasn’t just the two of them.

“I saw it unfold,” Franke told investigators.

On the right side of the surveillance video, then sheriff’s Lt. Franke is seen walking on the other side of the street. Audio recordings of interviews conducted by the sheriff’s office show Franke admitted he saw the fight and walked away.

"He thought it was two bums fighting. A human life is a human life and that really kind of wore upon the lieutenants a little bit,” a supervisor told investigators.

Franke’s issues compounded a couple of days later. Records show Franke negligently discharged his service gun in a sheriff’s locker room while other deputies were present.

Sheriff’s office documents show Franke was demoted from lieutenant to deputy. He was also suspended for 60 days. But before the punishment went into effect, Franke resigned.

He was hired three days later by Chief Liebenthal, a former sergeant with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

According to village officials, Franke remains on the force.

We asked for a copy of Liebenthal’s retirement letter. The village manager says Liebenthal’s last day is August 16.

