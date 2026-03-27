An Oak Creek resident searching for a lost dog is being targeted by scammers

Scammers are targeting desperate pet owners by using contact information posted on social media, and lost dog flyers, extort money.

Ashley Cain is searching for her lost dog, Hope. Hope went missing in the Oak Creek area, near Howell Avenue and Ryan Road, on March 2.

"I'm a complete wreck. I try to put a smile on my face, but in all reality, my world is just turned upside down," Cain said.

Billy's Posse, a non-profit that helps locate lost pets, assists families in spreading the word and launching a search.

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"Hope is almost on every website that's out there," Cain said. "I've taken flyers to vets and animal hospitals."

Sharing information far and wide can lead to a happy reunion, but it can also open the door to scammers who now have the contact information of panicked pet owners.

"Most of it is through text, but they're also hitting up through email. Phone calls aren't as common," said Kristin Wilson who leads Billy's Posse.

When asked what these scammers are after, she replied, "Money. They're taking advantage of pet owners in, you know, a truly emotional state."

Wilson showed TMJ4 an example of how it can begin with a fake text message, reading, "He's with someone around Six Mile Road. I'm a friend of her son, and I was at their house when she brought him home." Eventually, the scammers ask for a reward. "We've had them say, you know, I found the dog hit by a car. I had to take it to the vet, needed surgery," Wilson said.

Cain has received several texts with the sender claiming they had found Hope.

"One was they wanted like $60 because their neighbor had the dog and their neighbor needed money to pay for the food," Cain said. None of it was true.

Wilson also wants pet owners to know that a new twist on this scam involves fake pet-finding services.

"We've got people saying that they'll provide services which are available in the area, like drone search dogs. They want a deposit sent to them," Wilson said. She added that the scammers have no intention of doing the work.

Billy's Posse says an out-of-state number could be the first red flag. "If it's a text, it's simple. Try calling the number. They usually do not go through," Wilson said.

If you are still unsure, reach out to Billy's Posse. They offer free advice and legitimate resources to pet owners in Milwaukee, Waukesha, Racine, and Kenosha counties.

"Since I've hooked up with Billy's Posse, they've made it feel a little bit easier knowing that Hope is probably still safe and that she's just lost and needs to be found," Cain said.

Follow these tips from the Better Business Bureau to prevent falling victim to a pet loss scam:

Limit the information in your social posts: If you post on Facebook or other social media, omit information about unique physical attributes. This can help you verify if someone really found your pet.



Watch for spoofed numbers: If you get a call from someone claiming to have your pet, ask them for a phone number where you can call them back. Scammers often spoof phone numbers, so they appear to be calling from somewhere else.



Ask for a photo: If a caller claims to have your pet in their possession, ask them to send a current picture. If the "finder" gets defensive or makes a lot of excuses, it's a red flag.



Never wire money or use a prepaid debit card to pay anyone you don't know. This is the same as sending cash.



Microchip and/or ID tag your pet: Consider having your veterinarian microchip your pet, and make sure they always wear a collar and ID tag. Newer ID tags with GPS trackers can be purchased, to find your pet's location.



Call the police if your pet was stolen, or if you see that someone else is trying to sell your pet online.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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