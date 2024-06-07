'A top experience in my life': 107-year-old Wisconsin WWII veteran at 80th D-Day Anniversary

A Wisconsin World War Two veteran is in Normandy France to commemorate a remarkable moment in history - the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Lighthouse reporter Charles Benson first introduced us to 107-year-old Reynolds Tomter and his journey to this historical event.

Reynolds Tomter not only witnessed history - but he's also now helping us remember it. He is not a D-Day veteran, but he played a role in the war as a U.S. Merchant Marine.

Tomter was invited to the 80th anniversary with 60 other World War two heroes from around the county - thanks to the Old Glory Honor Flight organization.

It's a moment in history Reynolds Tomter hopes the world will never forget. All week, the oldest living Merchant Marine was celebrated in France by a grateful nation.

“It has been a top experience in my life and I'm so fortunate,” said Tomter.

An experience he shared with his son Bud - who sent us photos from nonstop events to honor the American heroes.

He participated in a wreath-laying ceremony. He visited Omaha Beach - one of five key landings by Allied forces to confront Hitler's Army.

In every moment - feeling the love of the French people.

"The people over here are so appreciative about what the Americans did," said Tomter.

At the Normandy American Cemetery, he met American dignitaries like former Secretary of State John Kerry, a Vietnam War veteran.

Tomter was also greeted by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who thanked Reynolds for his service.

Renolds told both men, "Thank you for letting me be here and be on this program. It's a highlight I never expected".

Secretary Blinken responded, "It's an honor to be with you today."

Lighthouse reporter Charles Benson first met Reynolds in April for his 107th birthday. It was a hoot.

Reynolds Tomter gets a peek at his birthday cake.



During the war, the then 27-year-old was a baker and backup gunner on five Atlantic crossings - moving supplies overseas.

It was a dangerous mission. Merchant Marines had the highest percentage of casualties among any military branch.

After the war, he went back to life back home in Pigeon Falls, Wisconsin.

In 2022 Tomter and Merchant Marines were given the Congressional Gold Medal for their service in World War II.

Going to Normandy for the 80th anniversary was another honor.

I'm lucky to have a chance to go," Tomter said in April. "I never felt at all that I earned it. I haven't done anything more than any other GI."

He did earn it and now he's enjoying the moment.

"I tell you Charles this has been quite an experience," said Tomter.

'We asked Reynolds to send us his thoughts - and he has two important messages.

He hopes, as time fades - generations to come will never forget the ultimate sacrifice so many made for freedom

"We were so thankful we won the battle. I have to continue to spread this about them being winners and getting freedom. The people over here, they're appreciative of all Americans that were over there helping to get freedom to them."

His final thought - gratitude.

Not only from the people in France - but for his opportunity to be a part of history - again.

"It's been a beautiful time over here," said Tomter. They are so willing to share their thoughts. They feel that we really did help with freedom and they're so thankful. It's unreal."

Tomter returns home Saturday and they are already planning a welcome home celebration in Pigeon Falls for him.

