Wisconsin State Fair touts 'layers' of ride inspections before opening day

With just two days until opening, the Wisconsin State Fair says it's on track with safety inspections for amusement rides.

"I think about it in terms of layers, and layers of safety," said Dan Hereth, Department of Safety and Professional Services (DSPS) Secretary-designee.

This year the fair is offering 43 rides — 24 for adults and 19 for kids — in SpinCity, the location on the grounds for rides and games.

Hereth said DSPS inspectors have been working since last week and will continue checks through opening day. A DSPS inspector will also remain on-call throughout the entire fair, he said.

According to Hereth, the state fair also has its own inspectors and hired a third-party inspector — International Leisure Consulting — to maintain daily checks for the duration of the fair. Manufacturers of many rides have also come out to inspect their equipment, said Hereth.

Hereth said inspectors check the approach to the ride, looking out for trip hazards or sharp edges. Then, he said, it's about testing the mechanical to make sure the rides run smoothly and there's no chance anything could get caught in a moving part.

"I have to say, the ride operators here, especially at state fair, they want what we want. Having a poor safety record is not good for their business or the citizens of Wisconsin," said Hereth.

This summer, there have been several incidents across the country involving amusement rides. In North Carolina, cracks were discovered in the steel structure of a roller coaster. In Antioch, Illinois, just over the Wisconsin border, a 10-year-old boy was thrown from a ride and taken by helicopter to a hospital.

In early July, roller coaster riders hung upside down for three hours at a festival in Crandon, Wisconsin, after a mechanical failure.

State Fair Executive Director and CEO Shari Black said the Wisconsin State Fair has a similar ride to the one in Crandon — a single-loop roller coaster — but it's a newer model and has already passed the initial inspection.

"Safety is always our number one concern here at Wisconsin State Fair Park," said Black. "We're extremely confident that this ride is going to be fine."

DSPS said State Fair Park does not work with the ride operator that experienced the failure in Crandon.

Dan Hereth, with DSPS, also said there's another layer of safety that starts at home — one of encouraging your family to be careful, respectful, and rule-abiding.

"Quite honestly, if I wasn't confident in the safety of these rides, I wouldn't be bringing my children on Friday to have fun at state fair," said Hereth.

The Wisconsin State Fair opens on Thursday.

