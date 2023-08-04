Triathlon Nationals and State Fair draw tens of thousands of people to Milwaukee area

MILWAUKEE — Friday launched another busy summer weekend in and around Milwaukee with the USA Triathlon National Championship happening alongside the Wisconsin State Fair, Drake's concert at Fiserv Forum, Black Arts Fest MKE, and multiple other events.

Triathlon organizers expect attendance will include approximately 7,000 athletes and 15,000 spectators.

"I think it's a great town. It's nice and friendly. You get hellos everywhere," Tom Tejeda from Texas said.

Tejeda's 16-year-old granddaughter is among the competitors.

Becky Gehringer's three children are also competing. Their family traveled from Nebraska.

"We're super excited that we may be able to have a chance to go to your state fair," Gehringer said as their family headed to the Betty Brinn Children's Museum.

The state fair in West Allis entered into its opening weekend. The food and entertainment have drawn families from across Wisconsin and beyond. Last year, the fair clocked more than 1 million visitors.

Traffic is expected with the surge of visitors and locals around town. Lincoln Memorial Drive is closed to thru traffic for most of the weekend as it is being used for the triathlon races.

"It's not bad, it's a little congested, but it's worse around Houston and Dallas," Tejeda said.

"You just plan. There's lots of available parking, just be willing to pay, and give yourself a lot of extra time. Everyone's been great," Gehringer said.

"It's overwhelming, but yes, it's a good problem to have," Jose Lazo said.

Lazo owns Lazo's Taco Shack on Wisconsin Avenue near James Lovell Street in downtown Milwaukee. He welcomes the summer events.

"Our workers, they're doing such a great job, but sometimes we might have to call someone in and say, 'We're kind of busy. Can you come in and help us,''" Lazo explained.

Business is good. They are just trying to keep up.

"You want to leave a good impression for them to tell other people where they're from to say one place you got to go to will be Milwaukee," Lazo said.

