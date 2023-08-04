New security platforms part of extra measures in place at Wisconsin State Fair

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Extra security measures are in place at the Wisconsin State Fair as organizers prepare for a busy weekend.

For many families, the state fair is all about food, fun, and rides. Milwaukee mom of two kids, Shawna Ferguson, says that can only happen in a safe environment.

"We come when they open, stay a couple hours, and then we are out before the crowds really get bad,” said Ferguson.

TMJ4 Shawna Ferguson with her son Michael, 9, regularly come to the Wisconsin State Fair.

This year, Wisconsin State Fair executive director/CEO Shari Black says the time kids under 18 have to be accompanied by an adult is 5 p.m. previously it was 6 p.m.

"We are implementing that check. As well as the crowd tends to turn over that have families and little kids and then a new crowd comes in so it is just ensuring that we are checking those IDs and are ready for the evening,” said Black.

TMJ4 New security platforms in place at the Wisconsin State Fair in the midway.

In June, fights broke out at Greek Fest which is held on the state fairgrounds. It resulted in the midway being shut down the next day.

"There are issues within numerous communities where we are seeing things we don't want to have happen here at our fair. Hence, why we do the metal detectors,” said Black. "We added some elevated areas in Spin City that our officers are able to be on and to be observing the crowd to make sure nothing is taking place that we would not want to happen."

TMJ4 Wisconsin State Fair security personnel patrols the grounds.

In addition to that, Wisconsin State Fair Police have called on their law enforcement partners for extra patrols.

"We are bringing in additional resources from the Milwaukee Police Department, who is one of our mutual aid partners, as well as the West Allis Police Department, so we will have extra police officers on the ground throughout the duration,” said Chief Ken Pileggi, Wisconsin State Fair Police.

All these extra measures are being applauded by Ferguson.

"These kids need to be monitored and controlled and we need to have a safe environment here. So I'm all for the restrictions in place,” said Ferguson.

Another security measure is the bag policy. No bag can be bigger than 9x10x12, so basically the size of a small purse. The only exception is diaper bags or bags for medical purposes.

